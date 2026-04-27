Michael Cunningham Weekend Reflections: Mediocre grades for the Falcons’ draft picks Also: Kyle Pitts stays put; Knicks smother ‘NAW’ in the playoffs. Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell runs a drill at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Feb. 27, 2026. (Michael Conroy/AP)

By Michael Cunningham 42 minutes ago Share

The Falcons received middling grades from analysts for their 2026 draft. The truth is that nobody knows how those picks will turn out. It’s foolhardy to judge an NFL team’s draft right after it’s over. There are exceptions to this rule.

For example, a snap judgment is appropriate when a team uses its No. 8 pick on a quarterback weeks after signing one for $100 million. The chances are good you’ll end up being right. But that’s an easy call. It’s harder to know which prospect will be a good NFL player until they play NFL games. It often takes more than one season. Drafting the right players is hard to do. The Falcons were at a disadvantage this year. They had five picks instead of the usual seven, with none in the first round. The Falcons selected ex-Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell with their top pick (No. 48 overall). He’ll play alongside brother A.J and two cerebral safeties, Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts.

The Falcons picked Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch in the third round. Branch is fast. The Falcons can use more speed in their pass-catching group.

Here is how some analysts judged the Falcons’ draft: Staff, Pro Football Focus: C+ “Terrell’s lack of length may limit him to zone-heavy schemes, but his elite football IQ and playmaking instincts give him starting potential across multiple systems.” Mel Kiper, ESPN: C+ “It’s tough to tackle needs with just five non-first-rounders at your disposal, but the new Falcons brain trust … did its best. And I think the Falcons left Day 2 with two really, really good players (Terrell and Branch).”

Carter Bahns, CBS Sports: B+ “Things went a little sideways for the Falcons in Round 4, when their grade dipped from an ‘A+’ to a ‘B+’ with one pick (linebacker Kendal Daniels)” Nate Davis, USA Today: D+ “(Terrell and Branch are) both likely to be immediate contributors — Branch a potential fixture on special teams and maybe also taking over for departed Darnell Mooney as a deep threat.” Rob Maaddi, Associated Press: B

“They got a first-round talent in the second round in (Terrell) … (Branch) is a playmaker in the slot.” Kyle Pitts stays put with Falcons The Falcons ended up not trading Kyle Pitts Sr. Maybe that’s because teams seeking a tight end decided to draft one instead. After the Falcons drafted Terrell, four teams selected tight ends among the final 16 picks of the second round. The Jets took Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the first round (No. 16 overall pick). Teams drafted four more tight ends in the third round, including Georgia’s Oscar Delp (No. 73). There also was a run on wide receivers: five in the first round, three in the second and nine in the third. Pitts’ contract situation limits his trade value.

He will count $15 million against the salary cap in 2026. Even top prospects are much cheaper because their contracts are limited by the rookie salary scale. Sadiq’s deal will take up just $4 million of New York’s cap space. If a team trades for Pitts, then it would have to sign him to an extension or risk losing him as free agent in 2027. The Falcons haven’t committed to signing him long term. They can do so by July 15. Knicks smother MIP winner ‘NAW’ Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a worthy winner of the league’s most improved player award. But that’s a regular-season honor. He’s scuffling in the playoffs. Per Cleaning the Glass, Alexander-Walker’s scoring efficiency is worse than all but 10 players in this postseason (100 minutes minimum). The Knicks have put the vises on him. “They won’t let him breathe,” Hawks coach Quin Snider said before Game 4.

The Knicks know that “NAW” is most effective when he gets to the rim at a high volume. They wouldn’t allow it in Game 4. Alexander-Walker only attempted one two-pointer and finished with more turnovers (six) than field goals (five). Alexander-Walker never stops going all out. The Knicks are matching his energy with bigger bodies. It’s added up during the series. The Hawks need Alexander-Walker to find another level. He’s a great acquisition for the Hawks even if he can’t do it. Alexander-Walker averaged 8.6 points as a bench player for his six first NBA seasons. Snyder and general manager Onsi Saleh were right to believe there was more to unlock. The Hawks signed Alexander-Walker for $62 million over four years. He’s a bargain now. Hard lessons in the playoffs now should pay off later.