Atlanta Falcons How does the Falcons’ roster look after the draft? A brief glance at every unit and where it stands now. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson runs for yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 14 minutes ago Share

What do the Falcons still need now that the dust has settled on the 2026 NFL draft? The team addressed a couple of important spots in last weekend’s draft, highlighted by adding cornerback Avieon Terrell and receiver Zachariah Branch.

A brief glance at every unit and where it stands now: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. will be named the starter. It’s possible — if not likely — that both players play throughout the season. Their competition will be the primary story in training camp. Veteran Trevor Siemian holds the third-string role. Running back

Bijan Robinson is among the game’s three best backs. Tyler Allgeier left for Arizona in free agency, so the Falcons signed Brian Robinson Jr. to fill his duties as a role player and bruiser. Tyler Goodson and Nathan Carter will compete for roster spots. There’s an opening for someone else here — perhaps Georgia undrafted free agent Cash Jones.

Receiver Drake London returns as the top target. Jahan Dotson is a newcomer veteran who could be slated to start on the opposite side. Enter Branch, who should be an underneath weapon for whoever is handling quarterback duties. Olamide Zaccheaus provides familiar experienced depth. The Falcons are still a bit thin here, so there will be opportunity for unheralded veterans and youngsters to fill out the depth chart. Tight end Kyle Pitts wasn’t traded on draft weekend. That doesn’t mean he’ll be with the Falcons on Week 1, but for now, he’s slated as the starter with veterans Austin Hooper and Charlie Woerner behind him. Pitts, who’d be playing on the franchise tag, effectively operates as a receiver, so it’ll be interesting to see how new coach Kevin Stefanski deploys him in his offense. It worked well for former Browns tight end David Njoku. Could an undrafted player such as Brandon Frazier (Auburn) or Jack Velling (Michigan State) make a push for a spot? Offensive tackle

Left tackle Jake Matthews returns for year 13. Right tackle Kaleb McGary retired, and the Falcons promptly signed the penalty-prone veteran Jawaan Taylor to take his place. Michael Jerrell and Storm Norton are the top reserves. Seventh-rounder Ethan Onianwa will compete for a reserve role. The Falcons also brought in some intriguing undrafted free agents. Wisconsin’s Riley Mahlman, a 6-foot-8 towering presence, is among them. Interior offensive line The Falcons retained center Ryan Neuzil. They also return All-Pro Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron at the guard spots, so this is perhaps the most stable part of the roster. Kyle Hinton, Corey Levin and Andrew Stueber are depth. Maybe a young player enters the mix here. But the Falcons should feel good about their interior being a backbone of their team. Defensive line Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison are set to start as the defensive ends, with newcomers Da’Shawn Hand and Maason Smith beefing up the middle of the defensive front. LaCale London and Chris Williams are end depth, while draftee Anterio Thompson (No. 208 overall) will try to make an impression inside. There should be a solid rotation here.

Edge rusher James Pearce Jr.’s future is still uncertain due to legal issues, but he’d start alongside Jalon Walker if he’s available. The Falcons signed veteran edge rushers Cameron Thomas, Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari to give them legitimate depth on this unit. One of them would start in Pearce’s absence. Ultimately, Pearce’s availability will determine this group’s upside. Walker, at least, looks on track to be a well-rounded starter entering his second season. Inside linebacker Kaden Ellis returned to New Orleans in free agency, which was a loss. Divine Deablo, a breakout player last year under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, returns. Could third-round draftee Kendal Daniels earn the other starting spot? Newcomer Christian Harris will compete as well. The wild card: Harold Perkins Jr. (drafted No. 215), who was once considered a first-round talent whose star faded over time. Perkins is a project, but there’s still plenty of upside. DeAngelo Malone, JD Bertrand and Channing Tindall will help on special teams. Cornerback