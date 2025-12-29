Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ injury report: Mike Hughes to miss second consecutive game

Cornerbacks Cobee Bryant, C.J. Henderson took over his snaps against the Cardinals on Dec. 21.
Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson scores a touchdown against Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/AP)
By
6 hours ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Mike Hughes, who suffered an ankle injury in the Falcons’ 29-28 win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11, was declared out for the Falcons game against the Rams by coach Raheem Morris on Saturday.

The game is set for 8:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cornerback Cobee Bryant started against the Cardinals on Dec. 21, but C.J. Henderson came on in relief and had the game-saving interception with 1:30 to play.

The Rams have the No. 1-ranked offense in the NFL in points (30.5 points per game) and yardage (396.7). Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 457 yards in his last outing, against the Seahawks.

Cornerback Clark Phillips (triceps/illness) and defensive tackle Sam Roberts (knee/ankle), who had their 21-day window to return opened this week, also were declared out.

Wide receiver Drake London (knee) will be listed as questionable. Morris said he felt “great” about London playing.

Tight end Kyle Pitts (knee), outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. (neck) and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (knee) did not receive a game-day designation.

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

