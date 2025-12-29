Falcons’ injury report: Mike Hughes to miss second consecutive game

Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson scores a touchdown against Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Cornerbacks Cobee Bryant, C.J. Henderson took over his snaps against the Cardinals on Dec. 21.

The game is set for 8:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Mike Hughes , who suffered an ankle injury in the Falcons’ 29-28 win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11, was declared out for the Falcons game against the Rams by coach Raheem Morris on Saturday.

Cornerback Cobee Bryant started against the Cardinals on Dec. 21, but C.J. Henderson came on in relief and had the game-saving interception with 1:30 to play.

The Rams have the No. 1-ranked offense in the NFL in points (30.5 points per game) and yardage (396.7). Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 457 yards in his last outing, against the Seahawks.

Cornerback Clark Phillips (triceps/illness) and defensive tackle Sam Roberts (knee/ankle), who had their 21-day window to return opened this week, also were declared out.

Wide receiver Drake London (knee) will be listed as questionable. Morris said he felt “great” about London playing.