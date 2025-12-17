Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘Everything is on the table’ at quarterback

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during the second half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — In the wake of Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins’ strong performance against the Buccaneers on Thursday night and Michael Penix Jr. being out with knee surgery, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said “everything will be on the table” this offseason when they look at the quarterback position.

Penix could recover in time to start next season, but if he takes longer, a quarterback will be needed to start the season. Cousins was signed to a four-year, $140 million deal in free agency before the 2024 season. A few months later, the Falcons drafted Penix with the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft.