Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘Everything is on the table’ at quarterback

FLOWERY BRANCH — In the wake of Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins’ strong performance against the Buccaneers on Thursday night and Michael Penix Jr. being out with knee surgery, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said “everything will be on the table” this offseason when they look at the quarterback position.
Penix could recover in time to start next season, but if he takes longer, a quarterback will be needed to start the season. Cousins was signed to a four-year, $140 million deal in free agency before the 2024 season. A few months later, the Falcons drafted Penix with the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft.
Morris was asked if Penix can’t start, whether Cousins would be an option. He’s set to have a $57.5 million salary-cap hit next season.
“Everything’s on the table,” Morris said. “Obviously, we all will sit down at the end of the season, and we’ll have all those discussions. Certainly be a part of it.
“Like when we went down the journey with Kirk Cousins, we planned on, we’re about a year before his contract and potentially get more. So we’ll see where that goes and all those types of things. We’ll get Mike back next year.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.