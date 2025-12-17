Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘Everything is on the table’ at quarterback

Penix could recover in time to start next season, but if he takes longer, a quarterback will be needed to start the season.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during the second half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during the second half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — In the wake of Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins’ strong performance against the Buccaneers on Thursday night and Michael Penix Jr. being out with knee surgery, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said “everything will be on the table” this offseason when they look at the quarterback position.

Penix could recover in time to start next season, but if he takes longer, a quarterback will be needed to start the season. Cousins was signed to a four-year, $140 million deal in free agency before the 2024 season. A few months later, the Falcons drafted Penix with the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft.

Morris was asked if Penix can’t start, whether Cousins would be an option. He’s set to have a $57.5 million salary-cap hit next season.

RELATED
5 things we learned from the Falcons’ win over the Bucs

“Everything’s on the table,” Morris said. “Obviously, we all will sit down at the end of the season, and we’ll have all those discussions. Certainly be a part of it.

“Like when we went down the journey with Kirk Cousins, we planned on, we’re about a year before his contract and potentially get more. So we’ll see where that goes and all those types of things. We’ll get Mike back next year.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks

Falcons’ Drake London to return to practice

2h ago

Falcons’ opponent: Cardinals led by tight end Trey McBride, safety Budda Baker

Falcons look to finish season strong over final three games

Keep Reading

Dirty Birds Dispatch: Falcons have not found a way

Five takeaways from Falcons’ thrilling victory Thursday at Tampa Bay

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins has another strong performance when playing the Bucs

Featured

Fani Willis testifies

Fani Willis blasts Senate panel in contentious hearing

2h ago
EXCLUSIVE

Atlanta’s SweetWater 420 Fest on the move again with a new venue for 2026

Fatal mauling causes animal control changes in Fulton County