Atlanta Falcons Can Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts keep playing at a high level? Pitts has caught a career-best 75.3% of passes thrown to him in 2025. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. set a new career high with 166 yards receiving and three touchdown in an upset win over the Buccaneers last Thursday. Pitts is in a contract year and has caught a career-best 75.3% of the passes thrown his way this season. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Can Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts turn in another big game, or is he just good against teams in Florida? Pitts, who’s set to become a free agent after the season, will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (5-9) face the Cardinals (3-11) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“I would love to be here (with the Falcons),” Pitts said about his contract situation. RELATED Dirty Birds Dispatch: Falcons can’t play down to Cardinals’ level Pitts caught 11 of 12 targets for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the 29-28 win Dec. 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. He had a big game against the Buccaneers last season in Tampa, when he caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. In his rookie season, he caught seven passes for 163 yards, setting his previous career-high, against the Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“I love the state of Florida,” said Pitts, who played three seasons in college for the Florida Gators.