Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Can Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts keep playing at a high level?

Pitts has caught a career-best 75.3% of passes thrown to him in 2025.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. set a new career high with 166 yards receiving and three touchdown in an upset win over the Buccaneers last Thursday. Pitts is in a contract year and has caught a career-best 75.3% of the passes thrown his way this season. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. set a new career high with 166 yards receiving and three touchdown in an upset win over the Buccaneers last Thursday. Pitts is in a contract year and has caught a career-best 75.3% of the passes thrown his way this season. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Can Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts turn in another big game, or is he just good against teams in Florida?

Pitts, who’s set to become a free agent after the season, will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (5-9) face the Cardinals (3-11) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“I would love to be here (with the Falcons),” Pitts said about his contract situation.

RELATED
Dirty Birds Dispatch: Falcons can’t play down to Cardinals’ level

Pitts caught 11 of 12 targets for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the 29-28 win Dec. 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

He had a big game against the Buccaneers last season in Tampa, when he caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

In his rookie season, he caught seven passes for 163 yards, setting his previous career-high, against the Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“I love the state of Florida,” said Pitts, who played three seasons in college for the Florida Gators.

RELATED
What if the Falcons had let Kirk Cousins compete for the quarterback job?

With wide receiver Drake London out the past four games, the Falcons leaned on Pitts to carry the passing attack. Over the four games without London, Pitts was targeted 40 times and caught 26 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

Pitts, who was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week this week, became the fourth NFL tight end with 10 or more catches, 150 or more receiving yards and three-plus receiving touchdowns in a game, joining Shannon Sharpe (1996), Kellen Winslow (1983) and Todd Christensen (1983).

RELATED
Falcons look to finish season strong over final three games

In a contract year, Pitts has a career-high 73 catches on the season. He’s caught 73 of 97 targets for a career-high catch percentage of 75.3%. He has 797 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He needs another touchdown to set a new career high and 230 yards receiving to eclipse his career high of 1,026, set in his 2021 rookie season.

Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger has been preaching to Pitts to play fast and battle for the football on contested passes. With his rookie contract set to run out, he appears to be receiving the message.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders

Falcons’ Drake London ‘is playing’ after missing four games with injury

Rookie James Pearce Jr. has become Falcons’ bet that actually is paying off

Cardinals’ game-wrecking Trey McBride draws a contrast with Kyle Pitts

Keep Reading

5 things we learned from the Falcons’ win over the Bucs

Cardinals’ game-wrecking Trey McBride draws a contrast with Kyle Pitts

Falcons’ Drake London limited in his return to practice

Featured

AAA forecasts

Metro Atlanta’s worst times, days for traffic this holiday season

Leader of Alpharetta firm accused in $300M Ponzi scheme pleads guilty

Georgia mom may sue state patrol after chase killed her teen son