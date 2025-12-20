Can Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts keep playing at a high level?
Pitts has caught a career-best 75.3% of passes thrown to him in 2025.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. set a new career high with 166 yards receiving and three touchdown in an upset win over the Buccaneers last Thursday. Pitts is in a contract year and has caught a career-best 75.3% of the passes thrown his way this season. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
With wide receiver Drake London out the past four games, the Falcons leaned on Pitts to carry the passing attack. Over the four games without London, Pitts was targeted 40 times and caught 26 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns.
Pitts, who was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week this week, became the fourth NFL tight end with 10 or more catches, 150 or more receiving yards and three-plus receiving touchdowns in a game, joining Shannon Sharpe (1996), Kellen Winslow (1983) and Todd Christensen (1983).
In a contract year, Pitts has a career-high 73 catches on the season. He’s caught 73 of 97 targets for a career-high catch percentage of 75.3%. He has 797 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He needs another touchdown to set a new career high and 230 yards receiving to eclipse his career high of 1,026, set in his 2021 rookie season.
Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger has been preaching to Pitts to play fast and battle for the football on contested passes. With his rookie contract set to run out, he appears to be receiving the message.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
