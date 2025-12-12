Atlanta Falcons Five takeaways from Falcons’ thrilling victory Thursday at Tampa Bay Kyle Pitts, James Pearce Jr. shone nearly as brightly as the throwback uniforms. Atlanta Falcons place kicker Zane Gonzalez gave the Falcons a 29-28 lead as time expired, helping the Falcons overcome a double-digit deficit to the Buccaneers in addition to a franchise-record 19 penalties. (Jason Behnken/AP)

The Falcons embraced the spoiler role Thursday night, heading down to Tampa and upsetting the reeling Buccaneers 29-28. Here are five quick takeaways:

Overcoming franchise-record penalties Falcons coach Raheem Morris, whose future is very much in question, will point to his team’s fight Thursday night when arguing his case to keep his job to owner Arthur Blank. The Falcons set a franchise record with 19 penalties — an indictment on coaching, surely — yet overcame them to defeat a team fighting for a division crown. The Falcons likewise overcame a 28-14 deficit with 13 minutes remaining. The Bucs are in free fall, dropping from 6-2 to 7-7. But the Falcons deserve credit for how they performed Thursday night, especially fresh off a humiliating blowout defeat and short-handed without No. 1 receiver Drake London. The penalties, though, were extremely concerning. That should never happen. And it’s that type of sloppiness that could cost Morris at season’s end. RELATED Falcons overcome penalty-filled game to defeat Bucs on last-second field goal Possible money game for Pitts These are the games Kyle Pitts reminds folks that he’s the highest-drafted tight end in history. He had 110 yards and two touchdowns by halftime against a Bucs defense that’s failed miserably to slow passing offenses all season. He finished with 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Pitts is set to become a free agent in March, setting up a fascinating storyline. Will the Falcons retain him regardless of their coaching situation? Will Pitts want to return? Will he be franchise tagged? He’s had a nice year. Surely there are contenders abound who will talk themselves into Pitts’ talent, and performances like Thursday only increase his price.