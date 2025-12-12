Five takeaways from Falcons’ thrilling victory Thursday at Tampa Bay

The Falcons embraced the spoiler role Thursday night, heading down to Tampa and upsetting the reeling Buccaneers 29-28.
Here are five quick takeaways:
Falcons coach Raheem Morris, whose future is very much in question, will point to his team’s fight Thursday night when arguing his case to keep his job to owner Arthur Blank. The Falcons set a franchise record with 19 penalties — an indictment on coaching, surely — yet overcame them to defeat a team fighting for a division crown. The Falcons likewise overcame a 28-14 deficit with 13 minutes remaining.
The Bucs are in free fall, dropping from 6-2 to 7-7. But the Falcons deserve credit for how they performed Thursday night, especially fresh off a humiliating blowout defeat and short-handed without No. 1 receiver Drake London.
The penalties, though, were extremely concerning. That should never happen. And it’s that type of sloppiness that could cost Morris at season’s end.
These are the games Kyle Pitts reminds folks that he’s the highest-drafted tight end in history. He had 110 yards and two touchdowns by halftime against a Bucs defense that’s failed miserably to slow passing offenses all season. He finished with 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
Pitts is set to become a free agent in March, setting up a fascinating storyline. Will the Falcons retain him regardless of their coaching situation? Will Pitts want to return? Will he be franchise tagged? He’s had a nice year. Surely there are contenders abound who will talk themselves into Pitts’ talent, and performances like Thursday only increase his price.
Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. recorded a sack for the sixth consecutive game. His presence was felt throughout the evening. The Falcons can take comfort in Pearce’s rookie season while they’re sidelined during the first round of the draft in April. They indeed will relinquish a valuable pick to the Rams, but the trade up brought them the pass rusher they’ve so long sought. Pearce has immense potential.
Kirk Cousins might not have much left, but he looks like a Hall of Famer when he faces Bucs coach Todd Bowles’ defense. Cousins threw for 509 yards — a franchise record — when these teams last met on Thursday Night Football. He threw for 276 yards in the next meeting in 2024. Cousins had eight touchdowns against one interception in two games against Tampa Bay a year ago.
This time, more of the same. Cousins had a 144.8 rating in the first half Thursday night, relying heavily on Pitts and Bijan Robinson. He finished with 373 yards and three touchdowns. Cousins will point to this game if he’s released this offseason, citing it as reason he still could be a starter.
The Falcons wore their throwback uniforms featuring black jerseys with red helmets. The Bucs wore their classic creamsicle jerseys. There haven’t been many equally aesthetically pleasing games to watch this year. The division rivals should do this more often.