Falcons select Clark Phillips III in the fourth round

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons selected Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, who was the Associated Press’ Pac-12 defensive player of the year, in the fourth round (113 overall) of the NFL draft Saturday.
Phillips was the ninth-ranked cornerback in the draft by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He started 31 games and ranks fourth in Utah history with 232 career yards on interception returns.
