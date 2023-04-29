BreakingNews
Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
X

Falcons select Clark Phillips III in the fourth round

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons selected Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, who was the Associated Press’ Pac-12 defensive player of the year, in the fourth round (113 overall) of the NFL draft Saturday.

Phillips was the ninth-ranked cornerback in the draft by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He started 31 games and ranks fourth in Utah history with 232 career yards on interception returns.

AJC’S 2023 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERSPast few drafts have spoiled NFL teams looking for wide receivers | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKSRunning backs Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs may have to wait to hear their names called | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDSNotre Dame’s Michael Mayer heads a dee TE class | Top 10 TEs

QUARTERBACKSBryce Young’s small stature no longer an issue in the NFL | Top 10 QBs

OFFENSIVE LINE Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle | Top 5 C,G, &OTs

DEFENSIVE LINE Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential bust? | Top 5 DTs, DEs

LINEBACKERS Dutchtown’s Will Anderson expected to go in the top 5 of NFL draft | Top LBs

CORNERBACKSFormer Georgia standout Kelee Ringo one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL draft | Top CBs

SAFETIES Alabama’s Brian Branch, Jordan Battle are top safeties in the NFL draft | Top FS/SS

SPECIAL TEAMSMichigan’s Jake Moody hopes to kick way to NFL draft | Top STs

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Taylor Swift takes fans on a 17-year journey in three hours2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
5m ago

Credit: AP

Arthur Smith’s Falcons have loaded up on stars and skill
2h ago

Credit: In Touch Ministries

What is the future of In Touch Ministries?
6h ago

Credit: In Touch Ministries

What is the future of In Touch Ministries?
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opinion: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Falcons draft bio: Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison
14h ago
Falcons select defensive end Zach Harrison in the third round
15h ago
Falcons draft bio: Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron
16h ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board wants to adopt new health program, but not sex ed
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top