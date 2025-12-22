Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ cornerback C.J. Henderson saves the day Interception by former top 10 pick secures victory. Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson, who was promoted from the practice squad, ended the game as the team’s No. 1 cornerback. With Mike Hughes already out and backup Cobee Bryant battling, Henderson was promoted from the practice squad for cornerback insurance. He was in the game at the No. 1 spot after A.J. Terrell left late with an injury.

With the Cardinals trying to drive down for the victory, Henderson intercepted a pass intended for their No. 1 receiver Michael Wilson along the sideline to secure the 26-19 victory for the Falcons on Sunday. It was ruled an interception on the field and survived a replay review. “They took a little longer than expected to watch it,” Henderson said. “But I felt good about my catch.” It’s been a bumpy road in the NFL for Henderson, who was the ninth player taken in the NFL draft back in 2020 by Jacksonville.

He played with the Jaguars (2020-21), Panthers (2021-23) and Steelers (2024).

Henderson, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, has played in 51 games and made 32 starts. He played at Florida in college. The Falcons selected Terrell with the 16th pick in the 2020 draft. “Yeah, he was a top 10 pick,” defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus said. “He was a top 10 pick for reason. Go show them why you are here.” Henderson has been toiling away on the practice squad. He was promoted for the Seattle game. “It’s been huge, but I’ve been staying ready the entire time,” Henderson said. “So, I’m not too much surprised.”

Henderson knows the sideline would be helpful on the key play. “It was a two-minute (situation,)” Henderson said. “I felt like they were trying to get out of bounds to stop the clock.” It wasn’t the prettiest pass from Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but Henderson attacked it and got his hands under the ball. “It’s huge, but that’s the player that I expect of myself,” Henderson said. “I’ve never wavered, no matter the circumstance. So, I’m still not surprised by today.” Henderson has had a front-row seat for most of the season.

“It’s been huge, watching these guys all year get to the quarterback,” Henderson said. “Play sticky coverage on the back end.” The Falcons have welcomed him to the team. “Really all of the guys have helped me out,” Henderson said. “Mike, A.J., the safeties. Everyone here has been helpful.” Henderson just wanted to ready when needed. “I’ve been prepared the whole season,” Henderson said. “Just staying focused and staying committed to the mission. The player that I am, that I know that I am, I’ve never wavered throughout the entire process. I just stay the same.

Henderson discussed the key to his big play. “The key I would say was my movement,” Henderson said. “Keying the quarterback and his released on that one.” The Falcons needed his contribution to help them get off the field in fourth quarter. “Like C.J. today, he got his (second) elevation,” Dorlus said. “He made the game winning play.” The Falcons could only imagine how he stayed ready without working against the top receivers in practice.

“It’s tough, not getting the reps all season long because you don’t see the certain looks that you need to see,” Dorlus said. “I’m happy for him. I talked to him before this game, and I told him to just go out there and be a baller. You know you are here for a reason and just go back a play.” Falcons coach Raheem Morris has been a Henderson supporter. “I’m proud of him,” Morris said. “You’re talking about a guy that we got late in the (offseason). For the guys to be able to go find him on the street, bring him in here. You have to give (general manager) Terry (Fontenot) a lot of credit and his staff… getting him in here and giving him an opportunity to work with us.” The Falcons rewarded his hard work in practice with some playing time. “Him working his butt off,” Morris said. “Him working himself into the rotation. He split some reps with Cobee today and then go out there and filled in for A.J. and made a huge play.