FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive lineman Sam Roberts, who’s played with New England and Carolina, was signed by the Falcons on Friday, the team announced on Saturday.
Wide receiver David Sills V was released to create a roster spot for Roberts. He was signed to practice squad and then promoted to the game day roster on Saturday. Running back Carlos Washington Jr. was also promoted to the game day roster.
Roberts, 27, was a sixth-round pick (200th overall) out of Northwestern Missouri State in the 2022 draft. He was selected by New England. He spent two seasons with the Patriots, did a stint on the Bears practice squad and was with the Panthers last season. He has played in 15 NFL games and has made one start. He never played in a game during his team with the Bears.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
