Falcons sign defensive lineman Sam Roberts off Panthers practice squad

WR David Sills went to practice squad and was promoted to the game day roster along with running back Carlos Washington Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Atlanta Falcons X)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive lineman Sam Roberts, who’s played with New England and Carolina, was signed by the Falcons on Friday, the team announced on Saturday.

Wide receiver David Sills V was released to create a roster spot for Roberts. He was signed to practice squad and then promoted to the game day roster on Saturday. Running back Carlos Washington Jr. was also promoted to the game day roster.

Roberts, 27, was a sixth-round pick (200th overall) out of Northwestern Missouri State in the 2022 draft. He was selected by New England. He spent two seasons with the Patriots, did a stint on the Bears practice squad and was with the Panthers last season. He has played in 15 NFL games and has made one start. He never played in a game during his team with the Bears.

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. ready for opener after being held out of exhibitions

Robert, 6-foot-5, 295-pounds, will give the Falcons six defensive tackles on the 53- man roster.

Also, defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. was released from the practice squad.

The Falcons are set to host the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. set for highly anticipated debuts

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

