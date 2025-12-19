Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Drake London ‘is playing’ after missing four games with injury Star wide receiver is questionable, but coach Raheem Morris expects him back. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has missed four games with a sprained MCL and is expected to play this week in the Falcons' game at the Arizona Cardinals. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will get a big boost to their offense if wide receiver Drake London returns to play at Arizona on Sunday. London has missed four games since suffering a sprained MCL on Nov. 9 against the Panthers. He didn’t practice Friday and is listed as questionable on the official injury report, but coach Raheem Morris said London “is playing” against the Cardinals.

London still leads the Falcons in receiving yards (810) and touchdowns (six). His 90 yards receiving per game this season rank third among NFL players who’ve played in at least nine games (London sat out Week 8 because of a hip injury). RELATED What if the Falcons had let Kirk Cousins compete for the quarterback job? “He means everything,” Morris said of London. “The passing game goes through Drake. Obviously, it’s going through Kyle Pitts (Sr.), Drake at different times of the season. But (London) means everything. “He’s the emotional leader. He’s usually at the point of attack (blocking) in everything we do for the run game. He’s usually at the point of attack in most of our pass game. He’s a big-time third-down target for us. We’ve missed him tremendously.” The Falcons (5-9) could use more scoring punch. The team’s defense has faltered over the past five weeks while allowing 25 points per game (not counting a kickoff return touchdown). The Falcons have scored an average of 23 points during that span, but they should get plenty of opportunities against Arizona’s 27th-ranked scoring defense.

RELATED Cardinals’ game-wrecking Trey McBride draws a contrast with Kyle Pitts Pitts has become the top target for quarterback Kirk Cousins during London’s absence. He set career highs for yards (166) and touchdowns (three) during the comeback victory at the Buccaneers on Dec. 11. Pitts has averaged 91 yards receiving over his past four games.

Hodge, Hughes ruled out Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder) and cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle) were ruled out for the game. Hodge played through his injury at Tampa Bay last week. He’s among the team leaders in special-teams snaps (219). Hughes has started 12 games this season. The Bucs had success targeting rookie cornerback Cobee Bryant after Hughes left the game last week. In addition to London, edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (foot) and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (shoulder/illness) are listed as questionable. Morris said he feels “really good” about both players being ready to play against the Cardinals.