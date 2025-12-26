Atlanta Braves Braves have promising 2026 outlook after productive offseason Atlanta cleared the bases by filling its roster holes, though another starter could make this offseason a grand slam. Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim — pictured hitting in a September game — signed a one-year, $20 million deal that could lead to a long-term deal contract next winter if he has a bounce-back season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Braves needed the proverbial “home run” winter after how the 2025 season transpired. They appear to have hit one. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos had numerous stated desires before free agency opened. He’s addressed nearly all of his needs, doing so with dollars rather than dipping into a farm system that’s being reloaded.

The team needed a closer. It signed Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million deal to continue his fruitful Braves tenure. The decision not to trade him in July proved valuable as Iglesias chose to remain with the Braves rather than hop to another contender. The team needed additional bullpen reinforcements. Enter Robert Suarez, an All-Star reliever who gives the Braves one of baseball's best setup men. The Iglesias-Suarez combo becomes the envy of many bullpens. And for future's sake, Suarez — who signed a three-year deal — can step into the closer role after the coming season. The team needed another bat. It found one in outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.

He isn’t flashy, but he has a defined role as a versatile veteran who’s most effective against right-handed pitching. His ability to play around the outfield enables the Braves to more easily use their everyday regulars in the designated hitter spot to get them off their feet more.

The team needed a shortstop. It had acquired Mauricio Dubon, who was an adequate backup plan if it failed to obtain an upgrade, but Dubon is now a depth piece. The Braves re-signed Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal earlier this month. That continued a union that began in September and positions Kim to get a long-term deal next winter coming off a bounce-back year. Kim was perhaps the best realistic shortstop option available, so it was a boon to get him back. The Braves also have some future flexibility in Iglesias and Kim signing one-year deals; they can evaluate their own young infielders and the veteran shortstop market next winter before making a decision at the position for 2027, while Suarez can fill Iglesias' role moving forward. Anthopoulos publicly expressed his desire to retain Kim from the offseason's outset. He also stated the need for pitching, which the Braves have addressed in the bullpen but haven't yet accomplished in the rotation. That's where attention shifted: The Braves could still add to their rotation, be it a top-end starter like Ranger Suarez, a veteran innings eater like the oft-speculated Chris Bassitt or just lower-end depth that every organization needs.

The Braves have received positive health reports on Grant Holmes and Reynaldo Lopez, which could lessen their urgency to add to the group (notably, it behooves the Braves to publicly present that they're OK with the status quo). This rotation, as splendid as it could be, is also volatile from a health standpoint. It's easy to see why the Braves would still want to add a legitimate starter. A significant rotation addition is the difference between a home-run offseason and a grand slam. But even if the Braves only make modest additions the rest of the way, they should feel giddy over how the on-paper club looks. The lineup is set (though the order isn't). If healthy, the Braves possess a mighty strong group: First baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, shortstop Kim, left fielder Jurickson Profar, center fielder Michael Harris II, right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and catchers Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin. The vacant DH spot provides optionality, as do additions Yastrzemski and Dubon. The team needs better health, and it needs more consistent performances from players like Albies and Harris, but there are few lineups with more upside. The team should also be in better position to handle a couple of injuries than it was a year ago.