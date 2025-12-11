Atlanta Braves

Braves add to their bullpen in signing All-Star Robert Suarez

Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) claps during a spring training practice at Peoria Sports Complex on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Peoria, Arizona. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)
29 minutes ago

The Braves signed reliever Robert Suarez on Thursday, further bolstering a bullpen that already includes one of the game’s better closers in Raisel Iglesias.

Suarez, 34, signed a three-year, $45 million contract. The right-hander will earn $13 million this season and $16 million in the next two seasons. Suarez can be a set-up man for Iglesias, and he’s positioned to assume closer duties in 2027 should the Braves not re-sign their incumbent closer, who’s on a one-year, $16 million deal.

Suarez earned his second consecutive All-Star nod in 2025, posting a 2.97 ERA in 70 appearances with the Padres. Suarez owned a 2.91 ERA over his four-year career, entirely with San Diego. He also has a 2.45 ERA in 12 postseason appearances (14⅔ innings).

The Braves have aggressively pursued pitching reinforcements this winter. They reportedly were involved with All-Star closer Edwin Diaz before he joined the Dodgers. They had been linked with Suarez, whose signing continues president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ long-standing emphasis on investing in his bullpen.

Suarez is the team’s second significant signing in as many days. It added outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on a two-year, $23 million deal (with a club option) Wednesday. The Braves have spent $38 million on their 2026 payroll in signing Iglesias, Yastrzemski and Suarez.

