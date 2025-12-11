Atlanta Braves Mike Yastrzemski has ‘long-term memories of rooting for the Braves’ ‘I’m willing to play anywhere they need me in any capacity,’ he says. San Francisco Giants center fielder Mike Yastrzemski catches a fly out by Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Yastrzemski has now joined the Braves. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP 2022)

The Braves were aggressive in their pursuit of outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, so much to the point the player was flattered by their urgency to complete a deal. And in joining the Braves, he saw certainty. “The No. 1 thing is the history of the organization and trying to win,” Yastrzemski said when asked what separated the Braves from his other suitors. “As I’ve gone through my career — not saying I hope it’s close to anywhere near done — but you only have so many chances to win. That was the first thing that drew me here, the strong commitment to trying to win a championship.”

Yastrzemski, 35, signed a two-year, $23 million deal that includes a $7 million club option ($4 million buyout) Wednesday. It was a healthy contract for a player who will serve a part-time role. The veteran is much more effective against righties than lefties, and his outfield versatility — he can play all three spots — widens the Braves' lineup options. The team intends to deploy a rotating designated hitter, so Yastrzemski will make it easier to get their primary outfielders — Jurickson Profar, Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. — off their feet, too. When the Braves tried to explain their idea for Yastrzemski's role, he said he politely cut them off: "Look, I don't care. I want to be part of an organization that wins. And with them showing the commitment to me to give me the two-year guaranteed deal, that gives me the ability to 100% buy-in and be the best teammate I can, and try to find any given way to help them out. "What I'd been told is there'd be some at-bats in left (field), the DH being flexible, and there are days when I could play right, give Ronnie a DH day if he needs it. If Mike needs rest, I can spend a day in center. I'm willing to play anywhere they need me in any capacity." Yastrzemski spent last season split between the Giants and Royals, hitting .233 with 17 homers and 46 RBIs. His 2.8 bWAR was the best of his career. He thrived with Kansas City, who was the Braves' greatest competition for his services in free agency.

This is a return to the South for Yastrzemski, who played for Vanderbilt in Nashville. He said it’s “huge” to be closer to family and friends down here. Yastrzemski said he has always admired the Braves from afar. His father, Michael, played in the Braves’ minor-league system in the mid-1980s.