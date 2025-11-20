Atlanta Braves

Braves re-sign closer Raisel Iglesias to one-year deal

Iglesias has spent the past four seasons with the Braves.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches in the final inning of an MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
1 hour ago

Raisel Iglesias will be closing games for the Braves in 2026.

The team re-signed Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million deal, it announced Wednesday evening. The signing addresses one of the team’s most significant needs this winter. It also retains Iglesias at the same salary he earned last season.

Iglesias, 35, has spent the past four seasons with the Braves. He’s had a 2.35 ERA in 222 appearances with the club. The Braves initially acquired Iglesias in a salary dump deal with the Angels at the 2022 trade deadline. The team had Kenley Jansen as closer then, but Iglesias has finished games for the Braves since Jansen departed in free agency that winter.

Despite a slow start last year that even temporarily cost him closer duties, Iglesias emphatically rebounded with another strong overall season in 2025.

He had a 3.21 ERA while covering 29 of 34 save opportunities in 70 games. He converted his final 18 save opportunities dating to July 28, which was the best run in baseball. Iglesias had a 1.25 ERA over his final 45 appearances (43 1/3 innings).

Iglesias recorded his 250th save in September, which made him the 40th pitcher to reach that mark (fifth active). He has 253 saves, behind only Jansen (476), Craig Kimbrel (440), Aroldis Capman (367) and Edwin Diaz (253).

The Braves will need additional bullpen help, especially after declining team options on Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley. The team also needs to add a shortstop and starting pitcher.

