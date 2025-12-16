Atlanta Braves Where should Ronald Acuña Jr. hit in Braves’ lineup? Acuña was moved to the middle of the lineup last year and the team found success, but he’s still a dangerous lead-off hitter. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was moved into the middle of the Braves' order last year to give the offense a boost, and it worked. But he's still a dangerous lead-off hitter. Should he stay in the middle or go back to leading off? (Jason Getz/AJC)

In an effort to rejuvenate their offense, the Braves shifted superstar leadoff man Ronald Acuña Jr. into the middle of the order last season. That introduces the question: Where will he hit in 2026? “That’s a good conversation,” new Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “I’m looking forward to that with him. I want to pick his brain with that. It’s enticing to have him at the top of the order because I really like when a lineup turns over that there’s teeth right away. Your pitcher — you’ve got to run through a gauntlet as soon as that lineup turns over.

So there’s some incentive to — he was prolific in that position. The other argument is, you could put him in a more RBI position in the lineup and hit him third. Those are conversations we’re going to have, we’re going to talk about. We’re a ways away from talking about lineups and that type of thing. But it’s on my radar.” RELATED Braves reschedule their opening game in 2026 It’s an interesting debate in which it’s easy to argue either side. For what it’s worth, Acuña’s raw numbers were better at leadoff last year. He slashed .310/.423/.557 in 189 plate appearances as the leadoff man (43 games). In 46 games hitting third, he slashed .263/.409/.479 (208 plate appearances). He had 20 RBIs in each spot. Outfielder Jurickson Profar’s red-hot August (1.026 OPS) shows that the Braves have a viable alternative should they opt to hit Acuña lower. Profar, though, cooled off in September (.625 OPS). The Braves enter the new year optimistic their marquee signing from last winter will be a pivotal piece, but it’s fair to wonder how often he’ll play as he did in August, when he was among the sport’s most prolific bats. Former manager Brian Snitker, now in a front-office advisory role, previously vowed not to remove Acuña from the leadoff spot, but the 2025 offense was ripe for experimentation. And ultimately, the Braves surged in the second half, which gives hope to starting this season much better than the last.

RELATED Answering questions about Yastrzemski, Suarez, Braves offseason Acuña, healthy and thriving as he plays winter ball in his native Venezuela, is going to be an instrumental part of this offense as always. He’s long been the Braves’ ignitor, and that might be reason enough to keep him at leadoff. As Weiss said, forcing opposing pitchers to see Acuña when the game begins and when the lineup flips over is an appealing proposition, and the Braves have seen how valuable that can be.