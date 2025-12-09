Atlanta Braves Braves update Grant Holmes’ health status: He’s having a ‘normal offseason’ The pitcher’s recovery from a UCL injury has team officials optimistic about his role in 2026. Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes, once a heralded prospect who was stuck in the minors for a decade, debuted in 2024 and had immediate success. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Braves feel confident in right-hander Grant Holmes’ health; so much so that president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said this is close to a normal offseason for the pitcher. Holmes has been rehabbing a partially torn UCL and seems to have avoided requiring surgery. His potential early season availability would be a major boost.

"At the beginning of the offseason, I even told Grant Holmes, I'm going to get asked about you in the offseason, and I didn't want him to read about it, but I said I'm not counting on you in any form," Anthopoulos said. "You're out of options, we'll plug you in as the last guy in the 'pen and see how it goes (if needed). I just talked to him a week ago and I was saying, 'I keep getting these unbelievable reports. I want to hear from you.' And he said his stuff now is better than when he was totally healthy. 'So this is a normal offseason for you? No changes?' And he said yes. "Right now, it really looks as though he's going to be fine. He's done a ton. He's thrown. It's a normal offseason for him. That's a significant change there." Holmes, once a heralded prospect who was stuck in the minors for a decade, debuted in 2024 and had immediate success, posting a 3.56 ERA in 26 games (seven starts). His surprise emergence made him an important figure in the club's 2025 plans. Holmes started the season in the rotation and warranted an extended stay. He had a 3.99 ERA over 22 games (21 starts). In a short time, Holmes went from an unknown to a pivotal part of the Braves' staff. His return would further solidify a rotation that has tremendous upside, but comes with some injury uncertainty. On that front, Anthopoulos said the team has been extremely encouraged by all its once-ailing starters' health.

Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) is pain free and will be ready for spring. Spencer Strider, who's trying to recapture ace form as he further distances himself from UCL surgery, likewise has produced positive reports this winter. Anthopoulos added the same about Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder), who seems ticketed to possibly return to the rotation despite speculation that he could shift back to the bullpen with his long-term health in mind.

The Braves remain interested in adding another starting pitcher, but Holmes' encouraging development — and the group's overall health — makes it less urgent than it might have appeared earlier this winter. "We'd still like to do it," Anthopoulos said of adding a starter. "There was much more uncertainty earlier in the offseason. You didn't know. But as we're progressing, and we've had winters where you get to this time of year and all of a sudden — it's not something we announce team-wise — but a player reports to the staff he's a little sore, had been throwing or doing X or so on. It's gone the opposite this year in that everybody is doing well. We have guys coming to the ballpark day in and day out, coming to the ballpark throwing it, and so on. I don't think it changes that we'd like to add. Having depth is always a good thing." A skeptic might say this is the Braves' public effort to quell concerns should they fail to add a significant starter. But they do have an enviable outlook if their group is healthy. Chris Sale, Strider and Schwellenbach are potential No. 1 starters. Lopez and Holmes have proved valuable (the former was an All-Star two summers ago). If the Braves added a significant starter, perhaps it shifts one of them to the bullpen. "We'd still like to do it," Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos says of adding a starter. "Having depth is always a good thing." (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) Hurston Waldrep broke out in the second half last season and certainly warrants an extensive look in spring. Bryce Elder had a strong close to the season, but he's out of options, and that complicates his chance to provide roster depth. The Braves have young starters such as Didier Fuentes and JR Ritchie who could earn innings.

Better depth is a big need. But the Braves don't have to commit a substantial contract to a starter if the prices rise above their comfort zone. They should add one, but they won't be desperate. Murphy update Catcher Sean Murphy underwent hip surgery in September that ended his season. The Braves will have a better idea of where he stands at the four-month mark — that's mid-January, so they'll know how Murphy is progressing ahead of reporting to spring training. The team possesses perhaps baseball's best catcher tandem in Murphy and Drake Baldwin, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year. Minor-league signing While it wasn't the splash that fans were hoping to see at the winter meetings, the Braves did sign a player, adding reliever James Karinchak to a minor-league deal. Once a renowned strikeout artist, Karinchak has been derailed by injuries and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023. The Braves can take a no-risk look at him at spring training. Schwarber back to Philadelphia The Phillies re-signed designated hitter Kyle Schwarber to a five-year, $150 million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday morning. It was a necessary signing for the Braves' rivals as Schwarber ranks among the game's best power bats and is an integral part of the Phillies' clubhouse.