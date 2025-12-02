Georgia Tech A flurry of activity expected for Georgia Tech during this week’s signing period The Yellow Jackets reportedly are in the mix for a handful of prospects that would round out the class nicely. Cambridge wide receiver Cameron Parodi (right) make a tackle on Kell tight end Nathan Agyemang on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Kell High School in Marietta. High school seniors can sign scholarship papers with college programs starting Wednesday and running through Friday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

It could be an eventful next few days for the Georgia Tech football program. High school seniors can sign scholarship papers with college programs starting Wednesday and running through Friday. Tech has already received two commitments this week from linebacker Braylon Outlaw, a former Tennessee commit from Alabama, and cornerback Kealan Jones, a former Georgia commit and Sprayberry senior.

Tech reportedly is in the mix for a handful of other prospects that would round out the class nicely. RELATED Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments “I think we’re in a position with a lot of really good players right now to fill out the high school portion of it,” coach Brent Key said Nov. 13. “And y’all know I’m a big believer in high school recruiting, especially recruiting inside the state of Georgia. We’re in with a lot of guys that we’re really close with. I think that would really fill the needs we have to continue to build this thing out for the long haul.” Among the prospects to keep on eye on this week are Carsyn Baker, Heze Kent, Kaiden Hall, Jordan Carter, Jordan Woods, Azel Banag and Tico Crittendon. Kent (6-foot-6, 300 pounds) is a 4-star tight end and Florida commit, and Baker (a 6-foot, 195-pound 4-star running back) was a Gators commit, too, until he backed off that commitment Monday. Kent is a senior at Brunswick, and Baker is a senior at Langston Hughes.

Hall (6-3, 195) is still a Florida commit as well, but according to 247Sports, he will decide Friday if he wants to play for the Gators, Tech or Ole Miss. Hall is considered a 4-star safety.

Carter, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end at Douglas County High School, started November by backing off his commitment to Texas A&M and then reportedly visited Tech on Nov. 21. A 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive lineman from Alabama, Woods had been previously committed to Jacksonville State, but now is going to choose this week between Tech and North Carolina State. Banag (5-11, 170) is a cornerback from South Carolina and a former Harvard commitment who now reportedly is going to decide between Tech, Oregon, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Crittendon, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman at Lithonia High School, was committed to Florida State until Nov. 5. Tech and Mississippi State now are near the top of his list before signing day. “We need length, we need size,” Key added. “You’re constantly trying to build a bigger football team, a stronger football team, but also maintain the speed. I don’t want just anybody on this team. There’s a certain fit, a certain mold that we recruit towards. It’s shown to be successful and work.”