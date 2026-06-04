Georgia Bulldogs Talyn Taylor has all the gifts to be Georgia’s leading receiver, staffer says Javon Wims, a former UGA star receiver, says Taylor ‘will stretch the field. And he’s electric with the ball in his hand, too.’ Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor practices at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens on April 4, 2026. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley 12 minutes ago Share

Javon Wims understands what it’s like to be the No. 1 wide receiver at Georgia. He led the Bulldogs in receiving in 2017, when they won the SEC, defeated Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and advanced to the national championship.

Wims also knows a good bit about the current Georgia wide receiver room. He is an assistant quality coach for the offense, holding that role last season, as well. That experience gives him insight into redshirt freshman Talyn Taylor and what he is tasked with this season. Unlike Wims, who arrived at Georgia as an unheralded junior college recruit, Taylor was a 5-star prospect. George Pickens, the only other 5-star wide receiver the Bulldogs have signed under Kirby Smart, led the team in receiving as a freshman in 2019. Expectations were high for Taylor last season. Wims picked up on why pretty quickly.

“With my own two eyes that I can physically touch and watch and all these things, I thought Talyn Taylor was the best freshman that I have been around in a physical form,” Wims said in an appearance on “Off The Clock” with Davin Bellamy.

Wims noted Taylor blends elements of Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams into his game. Both those players were first-round NFL draft picks. “The game speed is different. You got to speed yourself up sometimes to get with everybody else,” Wims said. “With this kid, he came in already with game speed, which is rare.” No one doubts the raw ability of Taylor. Where the questions come are why he couldn’t live up to that hype as a freshman and how that affects him going into the 2026 season. The on-field moment Taylor is most known for came in Georgia’s regular season game against Alabama. In the third quarter, with Georgia trailing 24-21, Taylor effortlessly got behind the Alabama defense. Gunner Stockton launched a pass at Taylor, and it hit him in the hands.

Only Taylor couldn’t secure what could have been a walk-in touchdown. Had he caught the pass, Sanford Stadium would have exploded into a frenzy, as Georgia would have taken the lead. Instead, Georgia lost 24-21. Wims knows what it’s like to have a significant drop, recalling one on a potential touchdown pass in an NFL playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints. Wims said Taylor is wired the right way to respond to the tough moment. Wims relayed that Taylor was bothered by the play. How could one not be? Unfortunately for Taylor, things went from bad to worse before he got a chance to atone for the drop. He suffered a collarbone injury the following week in practice, which knocked him out for the rest of the regular season. Taylor finished his freshman season with two receptions for 28 yards. He’s yet to catch a pass against an FBS opponent.

That will have to change for Georgia this coming season. Taylor has enjoyed the benefits of a full year in the Georgia strength and conditioning program, giving him a better chance of making it through an SEC season. The best ability is availability, and Taylor said he hopes to prove he possesses that in his bag of skills. “Like route running speed, game speed. He has a burst,” Wims said. “He really can run routes. He’s fast. He will stretch the field. And he’s electric with the ball in his hand, too.” Taylor was the kind of talent who was good enough to come in and produce, regardless of who was on the depth chart in front of him. There’s a reason the coaching staff dialed up a game-changing play against Alabama for him. This coming season, Taylor doesn’t have to compete with Zachariah Branch or Colbie Young for catches. The Bulldogs have to replace six of their top seven pass catchers. London Humphreys is the only returning wide receiver who caught more than 10 passes last season. That gives Taylor plenty of runway to show he’s much more than the player who dropped a big pass against Alabama.