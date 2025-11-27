Sports Weekend Predictions: Falcons, Clean Old-Fashioned Hate and Kennesaw State Sputtering down the stretch, will Georgia Tech upset Georgia in Atlanta? Kirby Smart (left) and Georgia beat Brent Key and Georgia Tech 44-42 in eight overtimes last November in Athens. The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets bring Clean Old-Fashioned Hate off campus for 2025, playing at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Rivalry Week is finally here. It’s time for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, Alabama vs. Auburn and Weekend Predictions vs. self-doubt. I’ve had seven winning weeks out of the past eight picking games against the spread. I’m on track to finish with a winning record for the season after three consecutive losing campaigns. Yet I feel no joy, only fear of falling on my face before the finish line.

RELATED Tech vs. Georgia: ‘Played those guys three times already. Haven’t won once’ Witnessing so much disappointment among local sports fans over the years has conditioned me to expect the worst when it seems as if things are going well. I don’t want to end up like those poor Tech supporters at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday night. Falcons (-2½) at Jets The Falcons (4-7) proved they are better than the Saints (2-9) last week. The Jets, like the Saints, have beaten only other bad teams. Unlike New Orleans, the Jets (2-9) will have a steady veteran at quarterback. Old pro Tyrod Taylor has made a career out of being the backup who can play competently when needed (the Falcons should keep his agent’s number handy for next season). Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins played that role well at New Orleans, even with No. 1 wide receiver Drake London (knee) out for the game. London probably will sit out a second consecutive game. No matter. The Jets aren’t any better than the Saints on defense overall and are much worse against the run. The Falcons are my pick to cover the spread.

No. 4 Georgia (-14) at No. 23 Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

This officially is a home game for Georgia Tech. If you think that means it’s included in Tech’s season-ticket package, then you just don’t understand college sports. Tech will host Clean Old-Fashioned Hate off campus for the first time since Bobby Dodd Stadium opened in 1913. The good news for Tech is the $10 million guarantee it will receive for moving the game to a stadium where even more Bulldogs fans can fit. The Yellow Jackets aren’t as good as they seemed a month ago, but they’ve still been resilient. The problem is that the Bulldogs are much better than North Carolina State or Pitt. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and the defense both are rolling now. The Jackets will compete for a while, but the Bulldogs will pull away late to cover the spread. Kennesaw State (+1½) at Liberty A win would put Kennesaw State in the Conference USA championship game. With a loss, the Owls would have to hope Western Kentucky loses to Jacksonville State and finishes behind them in computer metrics. The Owls put me through the wringer last week by seemingly blowing the cover at Missouri State before Amari Odom’s touchdown pass with 27 seconds left made my pick right. I’m backing KSU again. RELATED Lane Kiffin drama spills into CFP rankings discussion, scenario Georgia State (+26½) at Old Dominion

The Panthers keep failing to cover the spread, and oddsmakers keep failing to give them enough points. Georgia State is 3-18-2 ATS since the start of the 2024 season, with six consecutive losses ATS this year. Perhaps the Panthers will find some kind of spark for their season finale, but I’m not counting on it. I’ll take ODU and give the points. Other college games of interest No. 1 Ohio State (-9½) at No. 15 Michigan Ohio State is so good that coach Ryan Day is daring to talk smack about this game. In comments that certainly will not be used against him if loses to Michigan again, Day told reporters that the Buckeyes hope to be “kicking ass” Saturday. Day has lost four consecutive games against Michigan after winning the first meeting. Each defeat kept the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten title game. I’m backing the Buckeyes to win big this time. They’ll cover the spread. No. 3 Texas A&M (-2½) at No. 16 Texas For more than a decade, SEC membership was the one thing Texas A&M could hold over its more storied archrival. Then, the Longhorns joined the league last year and won at A&M in the first meeting between the schools since 2011. Coach Mike Elko already got a contract extension for his work making the Aggies a national title contender in his second season. They might give Elko a statue if he beats the Longhorns on the way to winning the SEC and national championships. I like the Aggies to cover.

No. 7 Ole Miss (-7½) at Mississippi State This is a prime opportunity for Lane Kiffin to be hated by a second SEC fan base. Kiffin ticked off Tennessee fans by leaving Knoxville for USC after only one season in 2010. Now, Kiffin can enrage Ole Miss fans by bolting for LSU or Florida after this game and leave the Rebels to fend for themselves in the College Football Playoff. I’m guessing the drama surrounding Kiffin is depressing this point spread, but Kiffin thrives amid chaos. Ole Miss is my pick. No. 10 Alabama (-6½) at Auburn Paul Finebaum told WJOX 94.5 that the rumors about Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer being a candidate for the Penn State job is an example of the “absolute pathetic state of sports reporting and journalism.” Finebaum works for ESPN, the worldwide leader in baseless speculation for content. Finebaum’s colleague, Heather Dinich, linked DeBoer to Penn State a month ago while appearing on the show of another colleague, Pat McAfee. Bama will advance to the SEC title game with a victory. I’m picking the Tigers as the home underdog. Other NFL games of interest Cardinals (+3) at Buccaneers

RELATED Surgeon discusses what Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. faces after surgery The Bucs (6-5) are dangling the carrot in front of their NFC South rivals again. Tampa Bay wobbled after strong starts the past two seasons, then recovered to win the division with finishes of 5-1 in 2023 and 6-1 last season. The Bucs have lost three games in a row against good opponents (Patriots, Bills, Rams) as injuries pile up. I’m backing the Bucs to cover while hoping that QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) will play. Rams (-10) at Panthers The Falcons still can’t figure out Panthers QB Bryce Young, but they can hope coach Dave Canales will stick around. After setting a franchise record with 448 passing yards against the Falcons, Young had 169 yards and two interceptions during a 20-9 loss at San Francisco on Monday night. Canales abandoned an effective rushing game for some reason. I’m counting on Canales returning to his senses and pounding away at L.A.’s so-so run defense. Carolina is my pick. Saints (+5½) at Dolphins The Saints (2-9) are on pace for their worst finish since 2005. That’s the perfect time to remind everyone that they’re ethically questionable. The Saints released Blake Grupe after he missed two field goals Sunday. They considered replacing him with Justin Tucker, who was just reinstated by the NFL after serving a 10-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy. The Saints ended up signing Cade York, so they got nothing but ridicule for their interest in the washed-up kicker accused of sexual misconduct. I like the Dolphins to cover.