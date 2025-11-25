Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ next opponent: A quick look at Tyrod Taylor and the New York Jets It appears New York will stick with Taylor at quarterback over Justin Fields. The Jets' Tyrod Taylor — pictured warming up up earlier this month before the team's game against the Patriots — is 60-of-97 for 601 yards with four touchdowns, four interceptions and 12 sacks taken this season. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Jets (2-9) are off to a slow start in the Aaron Glenn era. The Falcons (4-7) will seek a second consecutive victory when they face the Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Falcons are coming off a 24-10 victory over the Saints, while the Jets were defeated last week by the Ravens 28-10.

RELATED Opinion: Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t finished after all The Jets have benched quarterback Justin Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor. “I thought he operated very well as far as getting the guys in and out of the huddle,” Glenn told media members in New York on Monday. “I thought there was a tempo within that. I thought he did a good job (with that). There were other areas of concern for the Jets. “I thought the communication was OK,” Glenn said. “There were some things communication-wise that we’ve got to improve on. Those are some things that I’m going to talk to the players about when we get into our meeting.”

The Jets clearly are rebuilding. They traded defensive standouts Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline. They signed Fields, who played at Harrison High, Georgia and Ohio State, to a two-year contract worth $40 million.

The Jets appear set to play out this season with Taylor. “I thought as far as him handling the situation, especially coming off the week that we had as far as him being the guy and him doing every play, I thought he did a really good job for us,” Glenn said. “So, looking forward to seeing how he’s going to operate moving forward because I know you guys are going to ask me that question.” Glenn has been reluctant to publicly name his starting quarterback, but things are pointing toward another start by Taylor. Fields started nine games and posted 2-7 mark. He completed 128 of 204 pass attempts (62.7%) for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception. Fields did not play in the loss to Baltimore. Taylor completed 17 of 28 passes for 222 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss to Baltimore. He finished with a 82.7 passer rating.

RELATED 5 things we learned from the Falcons’ win over the Saints The Jets are trying to lean on running back Breece Hall, who had 16 carries for 44 yards against the Ravens. He has rushed 168 times for 766 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He’s also caught 28 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown. The Jets’ top wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, is on injured reserve. Wide receiver John Metchie caught six of seven targets for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. The Jets acquired Metchie in a trade with the Eagles on Oct. 29. He quickly has fit into the offense. “Listen, he’s come from a program at Alabama, which you guys know, that’s embedded in him on how he has to work,” Glenn said. “There’s a lot people that really don’t see what he does behind closed doors. He’s here every morning at 6 (a.m.) in our indoor (facility) catching 300 balls. So, if you put all of that together, with a lot of other things that he does, he’s going to be successful.” Falcons coach Raheem Morris started his NFL journey as an intern with the Jets. Also, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich spent the past four seasons with the Jets as their defensive coordinator and as the interim head coach after Robert Saleh was fired.

RELATED Falcons’ James Pearce Jr., Jalon Walker continue strong play “In 2001, I was interning with the Jets,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Aaron Glenn was the starting cornerback. So, I know Aaron well. Victor Green, Aaron Glenn, Marcus Coleman, that secondary — Nick Ferguson, a bunch of really good football players. Victor lives here. A bunch of really good guys.” Morris and Glenn have stayed in touch over the years. “So, watched his coaching career kind of go,” Morris said. “Obviously started when he was in New Orleans. He’s been out in Detroit, where he put together a really good defense. Now he’s up there and obviously forming a young football team that’s ready to come out and play.” Glenn is trying to remake the Jets. “Made a bunch of different trades and acquired a bunch of different picks,” Morris said. “He’s got some really good football players that Jeff Ulbrich and Rudy (Mike Rutenberg, defensive pass-game coordinator) know very well. So, we’ll go up and try to find a way to win.”