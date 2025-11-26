Falcons’ Drake London is ‘doubtful’ to face Jets

“We are going to give him all of the week,” Morris said. “When we started, we talked about week-to-week. I don’t know what the proper term is, but doubtful for me.”

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London, who has a right knee injury, is doubtful to play against the Jets on Sunday , coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday.

London is the Falcons’ leading receiver, with 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns. He suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the Falcons’ overtime loss to the Panthers on Nov. 16.

“He looks good,” Morris said. “He’s moving around. I’m happy that we’ll get him back soon; I’m just not sure how soon.”

With London out against the Saints on Sunday, the Falcons played most of the game in 13 personnel: one running back, three tight ends and one wide receiver (Darnell Mooney).

