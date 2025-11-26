Falcons Logo
Falcons’ Drake London is ‘doubtful’ to face Jets

Atlanta’s top receiver hurt knee against Panthers on Nov. 16.
Falcons wide receiver Drake London (center) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. London hurt his left knee in the game. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
56 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London, who has a right knee injury, is doubtful to play against the Jets on Sunday, coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday.

“We are going to give him all of the week,” Morris said. “When we started, we talked about week-to-week. I don’t know what the proper term is, but doubtful for me.”

Surgeon discusses what Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. faces after surgery

London is the Falcons’ leading receiver, with 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns. He suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the Falcons’ overtime loss to the Panthers on Nov. 16.

“He looks good,” Morris said. “He’s moving around. I’m happy that we’ll get him back soon; I’m just not sure how soon.”

With London out against the Saints on Sunday, the Falcons played most of the game in 13 personnel: one running back, three tight ends and one wide receiver (Darnell Mooney).

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

