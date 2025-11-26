Georgia Tech Tech vs. Georgia: ‘Played those guys three times already. Haven’t won once’ Loss by Yellow Jackets on Friday would match longest losing streak in Clean Old-Fashioned Hate history. Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett catches a touchdown to tie the game against Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Athens. The Bulldogs face the Yellow Jackets once again for some Clean Old-Fashioned Hate at 3:30 p.m. Friday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

It has been nine long years since Georgia Tech has beaten Georgia. Georgia’s win streak over Tech has reached seven during that span (the two programs did not meet in 2020 because of COVID-19). If the Bulldogs win again at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, UGA will match the record for the longest win streak, a run of eight consecutive wins by the Yellow Jackets from 1949-56, by either team in the series.

That period of Tech wins is referred to as “The Drought” by fans of the red and black. One could argue the white and gold are in the midst of their own drought. RELATED Rivalry week odds: Georgia opens as comfortable favorite over Georgia Tech “Played those guys three times already. Haven’t won once,” Tech senior defensive back Rodney Shelley, an Atlanta native, said. “I feel like a win would be a good accomplishment. It’ll feel great. Even though it’s not for anything, ACC championship or anything of that nature, just knowing we can go out there and leave it all on the field, I think that’s what matters most.” Shelley and Tech will indeed need to leave it all on the field, and then some, Friday. The Jackets seemingly did that a year ago in Athens and still came up 2 points short after an epic, eight-overtime clash. Players from both programs have recognized that result this week.

The Jackets, ranked No. 23 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, have acknowledged that last year’s loss on a cold night at Sanford Stadium has given them extra motivation this time around while coupled with the understanding they can go toe-to-toe with one of the nation’s better teams. The Bulldogs point to that 2024 game as proof they’ll be in for another fight come Friday afternoon. But both teams also understand last year’s game will have little to no bearing on this one. “It’s a new year. It’s two new teams. We’re a whole different offense from last year, they’re a different defense as well,” Tech quarterback Haynes King said. “They’re in different personnel. They’re gonna have a couple change-ups, stuff like that. But you still gotta get ready to play the game and watch film and prepare just like any other week, like it’s gonna be a championship game.” RELATED Georgia Tech turns attention to revenge against Georgia Georgia has won seven games in a row since a 3-point loss to Alabama at home Sept. 27. It has risen to No. 4 in the CFP rankings and might make the 12-team postseason regardless of what happens Friday. Tech, meanwhile, has lost two of three, and has seen its ACC title-game chances diminished, and all but certainly seen its CFP possibilities go kaput.

“We understand the magnitude of this game this week,” Tech coach Brent Key said on 680 The Fan on Monday. “You can fall down, you can lay down. When we’re on the field all the time we say, ‘Get up off the ground. Get up, get up, get up.’ You might get knocked down, but it’s your choice whether you’re gonna get back up or not. We gotta make that choice, and what’s our response gonna be to it?” RELATED Friday’s Clean Old-Fashioned Hate is one of the biggest in rivalry’s history Tech’s much-maligned defense goes into the matchup ranked 132nd nationally with six takeaways, 106th in total defense and 103rd in pass defense. It has allowed 32 plays of at least 30 yards. Not a good recipe against a UGA offense that ranks in the top 30 nationally in rushing offense, total offense and scoring. Tech’s offense goes into the game ranked fifth in total offense and 17th in rushing offense. But again, not a great matchup against a UGA defense that has the nation’s fifth best rush defense and 13th best total defense, and has only allowed 17.4 points per game. “They’re gonna give you a lot of different looks,” King said. “They’re gonna try to zone match ya on the back end and change the front up a little bit, stem late a little bit, try to get you to jump (offside). Third down they’re gonna have a package, and when it comes down to it and you gotta win the game, they’re gonna give you a different look and try to get to the quarterback.” One of the lasting images of the 2024 game was Key standing on the field long after the final whistle to stare at the scoreboard, searing the score of the loss into his memory bank. He was asked Wednesday if he thinks about that moment often, and he responded, “Every day.”