Georgia Bulldogs 5 things about Georgia-Charlotte: Kirby Smart reflects on Gunner Stockton growth Smart says Stockton still improving, but Ryan Puglisi could make biggest jump on Saturday. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton leaves after Georgia beat Texas during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 35-10 over Texas. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton’s improvement has been undeniable, as the redshirt junior’s commanding performance in the 35-10 win over Texas in no way resembled the inconsistencies he exhibited in the spring G-Day Game. Stockton ranks among the nation’s most efficient passers and leads Georgia with eight rushing touchdowns, currently sitting sixth according to oddsmakers among Heisman Trophy contenders.

Kirby Smart said he couldn’t identify a “defining moment,” per se, but did acknowledge Georgia’s come-from-behind 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee was a key performance for Stockton’s growth. “I do think that the game at Tennessee — not a defined play (was key),” Smart said. “The opening drive at Tennessee, the execution level, the communication, that helped him tremendously.” RELATED Matthew McConaughey raves about Sanford Stadium, Georgia fans after first visit Tennessee scored first that day, bringing the crowd noise from more than 100,000 to deafening levels in the first road start of Stockton’s career, but the Georgia quarterback responded. Stockton led the Bulldogs on a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, completing both passes he threw on that series before taking the ball into the end zone on a 6-yard touchdown run.

Stockton converted on a fourth-and-3 from his own 48 and UGA down 21-7 and, later, a fourth-and-6 from the Tennessee 28, when he hit London Humphreys for a touchdown pass in the end zone to pull Georgia within 38-36 in the fourth quarter.

Stockton completed the rally with a 2-point conversion pass to Zachariah Branch en route to the overtime victory. “You know, he’s had bumps in the road ever since that, and it’s not a thing where you get over (the hump), and then it’s like over and done with, and you’re all the sudden in this freedom, free space,” Smart said. “You’re always, always, growing as a player and a coach, and he is still growing as a player. … But I think his confidence grew from the ability to play there and play on the road.” Indeed, Stockton is 9-2 as a starting quarterback, with his losses coming in a home game against Alabama this season, 24-21, and against Notre Dame in the CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl at the end of last season, 23-10. • When: 12:45 p.m., Saturday

• Where: Sanford Stadium (cap. 93,033) • Rankings and records: No. 4 Georgia (9-1); Charlotte (1-9) • TV/radio: SEC Network/Georgia Bulldog Sports Network and SiriusXM 106 or 190 • Weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees at kickoff and a low of 53. • Series: First meeting.

• Key availability/ injuries: Georgia — RB Chauncey Bowens (lower body) is questionable; WR Talyn Taylor (collarbone) is doubtful; LB CJ Allen (knee) is out; DB Kyron Jones (foot) is out; DT Jordan Hall (knee) is out; WR Colbie Young (leg) is out; TE Ethan Barbour (ankle) is out. Charlotte: QB Conner Harrell (knee) is out; RB Henry Rutledge (lower body) is out; WR Jayden McGowan (lower body) is out; DE DJ Burgess (upper body) is out; DT Jamarrion Solomon (undisclosed) is out; TE Grant Laskey (undisclosed) is out; Receiver Justin Olson (undisclosed) is out. • First meeting: Georgia has not played Charlotte, which is an American Athletic Conference team playing its 13th year of college football and is 51-109 overall. The 49ers are in their 11th season competing at the FBS level, competing in Conference USA from 2015-2022 before their move to the American in 2023. • Betting line: Georgia is a 43.5-point favorite per DraftKings.com. • Tickets: Tickets on the secondary market have been selling starting at $39 in the upper level and $47 each in the lower deck. Storylines for Saturday’s Georgia game

About CJ Allen injury Allen, a middle linebacker who leads UGA with 78 tackles — 22 more than the second-leading tackler, safety KJ Bolden — exited the Texas game in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return to action in the 35-10 victory. Smart has said Allen is week-to-week, and the junior linebacker is not expected to play against Charlotte as the Bulldogs look to get him healthy as soon as possible and minimize the risk of further injury. Allen, a projected first-round NFL draft pick, has the longest starting streak (13 games) on the team and has been named a game captain five times, including the past two games. RELATED Here’s what Georgia needs to root for this weekend to make SEC championship Passing opportunity Georgia is expected to dominate the action early, which should lead to an opportunity for redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Puglisi to be afforded some opportunities to groom his passing skills in a game setting. Puglisi has appeared in six games this season, attempting passes in five of them. Puglisi’s cumulative stats are 9-of-16 passing for 112 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions — one of them thrown on a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half at Tennessee.

Puglisi has also carried the ball four times for 15 yards this season. Gunning for Heisman Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton moved up from eighth to sixth among Heisman Trophy contenders, per oddsmakers at DraftKings.com, on the heels of his performance in the Bulldogs’ 35-10 win over Texas last Saturday. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza is the current favorite (+105), followed by Ohio State’s Julian Sayin (+175), followed by Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed (+550), Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia (+1600), Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love (+2500) and then Stockton (+3500). Other notable players in the Heisman Trophy odds include Georgia Tech’s Haynes King (seventh, +4500), Alabama’s Ty Simpson (10th, +15,000), and Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss (11th, +30,000). RELATED Lane Kiffin’s wild ride on college coaching carousel turns controversial Kirby versus unranked opponents Smart is 72-3 against unranked opponents and has won 46 in a row, dating back to a 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina in 2019 in Sanford Stadium.