Georgia Bulldogs Matthew Stafford sets NFL international game record with 5 touchdown passes Former Georgia quarterback leads the league with 17 touchdown passes, has L.A. Rams off to 5-2 start. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (center) passes the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in London. Stafford was 21-of-33 passing for 182 yards, despite less-than-ideal conditions. (Ian Walton/AP)

Matthew Stafford was slinging in the London rain on Sunday, to the tune of an NFL international game-record five touchdown passes. Matthew Stafford was slinging in the London rain on Sunday, to the tune of an NFL international game-record five touchdown passes. “Do I get a sword or something?” joked Stafford, who was playing in London for the third time in his 17 NFL seasons. “It’s a cool thing, we’ll see how long it (the record) lasts.”

There were some who wondered how much longer Stafford could last after back issues limited his offseason training and put his NFL future in question. RELATED ‘Why not Gunner Stockton’ for Heisman Trophy? Georgia QB among favorites. The 37-year-old former Georgia quarterback has silenced the doubters, getting the Los Angeles Rams off to a 5-2 start with the 35-7 victory over Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium. The 37-year-old former Georgia quarterback has silenced the doubters, getting the Los Angeles Rams off to a 5-2 start with the 35-7 victory over Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium. Stafford was 21-of-33 passing for 182 yards despite rainy, less-than-ideal conditions, connecting with 10 different players. “We spread the ball around a bunch today,” said Stafford, who, prior to Sunday, hadn’t throw five touchdown passes in a game since the 2015 season when he was still with the Detroit Lions. “We spread the ball around a bunch today,” said Stafford, who, prior to Sunday, hadn’t throw five touchdown passes in a game since the 2015 season when he was still with the Detroit Lions.

“A bunch of guys caught it and made some plays. I’m excited for where our offense is going.”

Indeed, Stafford’s success came despite the Rams missing All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua, who was out with an ankle injury. Davante Adams, like Stafford a future NFL Hall of Fame candidate, helped compensate by reeling in three of Stafford’s five touchdown passes. Advanced metrics indicated the Jaguars applied a season-high blitz rate of 55.9%. Advanced metrics indicated the Jaguars applied a season-high blitz rate of 55.9%. Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford has silenced the doubters, getting the Los Angeles Rams off to a 5-2 start with the 35-7 victory over Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in London. (Ian Walton/AP)