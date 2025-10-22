UGA Logo
Matthew Stafford sets NFL international game record with 5 touchdown passes

Former Georgia quarterback leads the league with 17 touchdown passes, has L.A. Rams off to 5-2 start.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (center) passes the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in London. Stafford was 21-of-33 passing for 182 yards, despite less-than-ideal conditions. (Ian Walton/AP)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (center) passes the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in London. Stafford was 21-of-33 passing for 182 yards, despite less-than-ideal conditions. (Ian Walton/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Matthew Stafford was slinging in the London rain on Sunday, to the tune of an NFL international game-record five touchdown passes.

“Do I get a sword or something?” joked Stafford, who was playing in London for the third time in his 17 NFL seasons. “It’s a cool thing, we’ll see how long it (the record) lasts.”

There were some who wondered how much longer Stafford could last after back issues limited his offseason training and put his NFL future in question.

The 37-year-old former Georgia quarterback has silenced the doubters, getting the Los Angeles Rams off to a 5-2 start with the 35-7 victory over Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium.

Stafford was 21-of-33 passing for 182 yards despite rainy, less-than-ideal conditions, connecting with 10 different players.

“We spread the ball around a bunch today,” said Stafford, who, prior to Sunday, hadn’t throw five touchdown passes in a game since the 2015 season when he was still with the Detroit Lions.

“A bunch of guys caught it and made some plays. I’m excited for where our offense is going.”

Indeed, Stafford’s success came despite the Rams missing All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua, who was out with an ankle injury.

Davante Adams, like Stafford a future NFL Hall of Fame candidate, helped compensate by reeling in three of Stafford’s five touchdown passes.

Advanced metrics indicated the Jaguars applied a season-high blitz rate of 55.9%.

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford has silenced the doubters, getting the Los Angeles Rams off to a 5-2 start with the 35-7 victory over Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in London. (Ian Walton/AP)
Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford has silenced the doubters, getting the Los Angeles Rams off to a 5-2 start with the 35-7 victory over Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in London. (Ian Walton/AP)

Former Georgia team captain Warren McClendon was a starting offensive tackle for the Los Angeles offensive line, which prevented any sacks.

“It was a tough game to throw and catch with the (wet) ball and just the way the field was going, so they were playing sticky in coverage a lot and bringing some pressure,” Stafford said. “They are an aggressive style of defense. They have a really good front, a bunch of first-round picks all over that front.”

But like many of the defenses before them, the Jaguars were unable to rattle Stafford, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft off a Mark Richt-coached UGA football team.

Stafford, whose quarterback coach at Georgia was current Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, leads the NFL with 17 touchdown passes and ranks third in passing yards (1,866).

Stafford, asked to compare this season’s Rams to the 2021 Super Bowl-winning version, noted how such comparisons are difficult — if not somewhat irrelevant.

“Every team is different, you come to the NFL, every single year, there’s like 30% turnover,” Stafford said. “So, you have new players on your team, a different style you have to figure out; what’s going to be us this year? We’re doing that, and developing that, and getting wins along the way.

“I feel there’s a lot more success out there for us.”

Other noteworthy former Dawgs in the NFL this week:

