Georgia Bulldogs George Pickens’ star on rise in Dallas, earns high praise from Jerry Jones Matthew Stafford also continues to produce in 17th year in NFL. Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens celebrates in front of Green Bay Packers' Evan Williams after Pickens caught a pass late in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (Julio Cortez/AP)

No one supported George Pickens more than Kirby Smart in times of controversy when the then-young star was growing into a young man at the University of Georgia.

RELATED How Kirby Smart shows ‘love’ for Pickens after ejection vs. Georgia Tech Fast forward four years into Pickens’ professional career, and Jerry Jones, perhaps the most influential of NFL owners, is standing behind the mercurial receiver. “He’s an exemplary teammate,” Jones said in a 105.3 The Fan interview on Tuesday, echoing Smart’s endorsement of Pickens throughout his career with the Bulldogs. “He is exemplary in his work preparation, and you can see the results of that out there Sundays.” “He’s an exemplary teammate,” Jones said in a 105.3 The Fan interview on Tuesday, echoing Smart’s endorsement of Pickens throughout his career with the Bulldogs. “He is exemplary in his work preparation, and you can see the results of that out there Sundays.” Indeed, Pickens stepped up for Dallas with Cowboys’ star receiver CeeDee Lamb sidelined by injury and delivered an eight-catch, 134-yard, two-touchdown performance against a Green Bay defense featuring former Georgia stars in a 40-40 tie. The Packers, with former UGA linebacker Quay Walker and former Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff Defensive MVP Javon Bullard, among others, simply could not contain Pickens. Some questioned Dallas’ trade for Pickens after his roller coaster stint in Pittsburgh under highly regarded head coach Mike Tomlin, never mind the Steelers had a revolving door of quarterbacks delivering mediocre play during Pickens’ tenure there. The Packers, with former UGA linebacker Quay Walker and former Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff Defensive MVP Javon Bullard, among others, simply could not contain Pickens. Some questioned Dallas’ trade for Pickens after his roller coaster stint in Pittsburgh under highly regarded head coach Mike Tomlin, never mind the Steelers had a revolving door of quarterbacks delivering mediocre play during Pickens’ tenure there.

Those who saw Pickens perform in Athens, however, expressed confidence in his ability and projected

RELATED Column: Why Pickens poised for greatness in Dallas Pickens has silenced critics and helped lift the Dallas offense, ranking third in the NFL with four receiving touchdowns and 10th with 300 receiving yards through the first four games. Pickens is currently in the final year of his rookie contract, earning a base salary of $3.65 million, but Jones hinted greater fortunes could be ahead for the former Georgia star if he continues to perform at a high level. Pickens is currently in the final year of his rookie contract, earning a base salary of $3.65 million, but Jones hinted greater fortunes could be ahead for the former Georgia star if he continues to perform at a high level. “I’m proud to tell you that we’ve got some outstanding structure in our cap space that will allow us to do a lot of things that I didn’t think, when we finished this time last year, that we might have the room to do some of these things we’re talking about doing,” Jones said in the radio interview on Tuesday. “We got it. We paid a price for it; we had to not sign some players our fans might have thought ought to be signed. We can do it now.” Former Dallas star Micah Parsons was a notable player the Cowboys did not sign, as he was instead traded to Green Bay, where he signed a new 4-year contract for $188 million, including $136 million in guaranteed pay.

Parsons had three tackles and a quarterback sack for the Packers in the 40-40 tie, while former UGA star Walker had 11 tackles to lead the team, former Bulldogs defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse and Bullard had three stops each, and Devonte Wyatt had a tackle. While Pickens’ star is on the rise in Dallas, former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to shine for the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons had three tackles and a quarterback sack for the Packers in the 40-40 tie, while former UGA star Walker had 11 tackles to lead the team, former Bulldogs defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse and Bullard had three stops each, and Devonte Wyatt had a tackle. While Pickens’ star is on the rise in Dallas, former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to shine for the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford, who soldiered through an offseason of back rehabilitation, continued to shine in his 17th season with a 29-of-41 passing performance that netted 375 yards and three touchdowns. Stafford, amazingly, ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (1,114) and is tied for third in the league with eight passing touchdowns, leading a Rams team that improved to 3-1 with a 27-20 win over Indianapolis. James Cook is another former Georgia player who continues to earn his paycheck, securing a new Buffalo franchise record with a rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games after he scored his fifth touchdown of his season in the Bills’ 31-19 victory over New Orleans. James Cook is another former Georgia player who continues to earn his paycheck, securing a new Buffalo franchise record with a rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games after he scored his fifth touchdown of his season in the Bills’ 31-19 victory over New Orleans.