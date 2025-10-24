Everything you need to know about Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913)
Weather: 63 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain
Three starters questionable for Tech: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced Thursday that three starters are questionable ahead of the seventh-ranked Yellow Jackets’ matchup against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium at noon Saturday.
Revisiting 1966: Among other accomplishments in a thrilling season, Georgia Tech’s football team has won the admiration of a certain set of graying predecessors.
Until this past Saturday, the 1966 Yellow Jackets were the last Tech team to start a season with seven consecutive wins, their streak reaching nine.
Round II of Brent Key vs. Fran Brown: A little more than a year ago, Syracuse coach Fran Brown was fired up. Like, really fired up.
“I took that personal because of what the ‘S’ means. It’s Syracuse. It’s been physical forever. I wanted to make sure that would never be said about us. We’re not soft. That bothered me. That rubbed me the wrong way.”
Tech only team in FBS with three 400-yard rushers: If there was any thought that Georgia Tech’s offense in 2025 would deviate from its tried-and-true recipe for past success, that notion should be squarely put to bed at this point.
Tech proud of 7-0, battling complacency: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is embracing the attention, the pats on the back, the cheers far outnumbering the jeers. He wants his players to do so as well.
Tech student leader amped up over Jackets football: Georgia Tech football is on a run unseen since the 1960s.
Jackets up to No. 7 in AP Poll: The Yellow Jackets continue to climb in the national polls.
Haynes King was named quarterback of the week, and Jy Gilmore was named defensive back of the week. Both were key players in No. 7 Georgia Tech’s 27-18 win at Duke on Saturday.
