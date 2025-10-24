Everything you need to know about Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech

Tickets: Tickets are available on Tech’s official website starting at $46 and via secondary sites starting at $48.

“I took it personal when he talked about it wasn’t about X’s and O’s, it was about coming up here and being physical and tough for four hours,” Brown told Syracuse.com after the Georgia Tech-Syracuse matchup in 2024. “We’re from the Northeast, what you mean by that? Like, we don’t play football? Like, we’re not physical and tough? I took that very personal.

Round II of Brent Key vs. Fran Brown: A little more than a year ago, Syracuse coach Fran Brown was fired up. Like, really fired up.

Until this past Saturday, the 1966 Yellow Jackets were the last Tech team to start a season with seven consecutive wins, their streak reaching nine.

Revisiting 1966: Among other accomplishments in a thrilling season, Georgia Tech’s football team has won the admiration of a certain set of graying predecessors.

Wide receiver Malik Rutherford , center Harrison Moore and defensive back Jy Gilmore are questionable against the Orange because of injuries suffered during the Jackets 27-18 win at Duke last Saturday. Rutherford is tied for the team lead in receptions with 23 and Gilmore is coming off an ACC defensive back of the week performance against the Blue Devils.

Three starters questionable for Tech: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced Thursday that three starters are questionable ahead of the seventh-ranked Yellow Jackets’ matchup against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium at noon Saturday.

“I took that personal because of what the ‘S’ means. It’s Syracuse. It’s been physical forever. I wanted to make sure that would never be said about us. We’re not soft. That bothered me. That rubbed me the wrong way.”

Tech only team in FBS with three 400-yard rushers: If there was any thought that Georgia Tech’s offense in 2025 would deviate from its tried-and-true recipe for past success, that notion should be squarely put to bed at this point.

Once again, the Yellow Jackets have cemented themselves as one of the top rushing teams in the country. No. 7-ranked Tech goes into the weekend having run for 228.43 yards per game — the 12th-best average nationally and second-best clip among ACC teams (only Florida State is better).

Tech proud of 7-0, battling complacency: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is embracing the attention, the pats on the back, the cheers far outnumbering the jeers. He wants his players to do so as well.

Tech student leader amped up over Jackets football: Georgia Tech football is on a run unseen since the 1960s.

Heading into Saturday’s homecoming game against Syracuse (noon on ESPN), the 7-0 Yellow Jackets sit atop the ACC standings. Lots of work still to do, but a College Football Playoff berth lies in arm’s reach.

Jackets up to No. 7 in AP Poll: The Yellow Jackets continue to climb in the national polls.

Georgia Tech came in at No. 7 in The Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday. It’s the highest ranking for the program in the regular season since 2009, when the Jackets were No. 7 in November of that year.

King, Gilmore honored by ACC: A pair of Yellow Jackets were honored by the ACC on Monday.

Haynes King was named quarterback of the week, and Jy Gilmore was named defensive back of the week. Both were key players in No. 7 Georgia Tech’s 27-18 win at Duke on Saturday.

Future Jackets: Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

