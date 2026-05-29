Breaking down Georgia Tech baseball’s win over UIC by the numbers

Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey celebrates his two-run home run against Illinois Chicago during the Atlanta Regional at Russ Chandler Stadium on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Yellow Jackets’ offense carries them to a 22-5 win over Illinois Chicago in the Atlanta Regional opener Friday.

Yellow Jackets’ offense carries them to a 22-5 win over Illinois Chicago in the Atlanta Regional opener Friday.

The Yellow Jackets’ record-breaking offense picked up where it left off, posting several crooked numbers on the scoreboard in Friday’s 22-5 win over Illinois Chicago .

Here is a breakdown by the numbers of Tech’s dominant win to open NCAA Tournament.

Jackets continue prolific scoring

The best offense in the Batted Ball Coefficient of Restitution era of college baseball continued to inflict damage upon opponents. Tech scored 15 or more runs in a game for the 10th time this season.

“I just love this group,” Tech coach James Ramsey said. “They are, as humans and as baseball players, such a special group, and they respond so well. When you give them something, they take it and run with it.”

It also stretched its scoring advantage over opponents in the third inning to 98 runs. The third wasn’t where the Jackets did the most damage, though.