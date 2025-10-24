Ode to a miracle: Georgia Tech alumnus publishes poetry book

Yellow Jackets defensive back Lance Austin (center) runs for a touchdown after the Seminoles placekicker Roberto Aguayo's field goal was blocked at the end of the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. The Yellow Jackets won 22-16. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Collection includes poem on one of the Yellow Jackets’ biggest football victories.

On Oct. 24, 2015, Tech defeated No. 9-ranked Florida State 22-16 thanks to a game-ending blocked field-goal attempt that was returned for a touchdown by Tech.

Ten years ago Friday, one of the more memorable wins in Georgia Tech history transpired inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tech alumnus C. Cary Anderson has published a book of poetry, “Undefeated: Poems of Victory,” which includes an ode to the Jackets’ 2015 upset.

Tech was 2-5 going into that matchup with Florida State, while the Seminoles were undefeated after six games. But the Jackets hung around until the bitter end when the scoreboard read 16-16 and Seminole placekicker Roberto Aguayo lined up for a 56-yard, game-winning field goal. Tech was 2-5 going into that matchup with Florida State, while the Seminoles were undefeated after six games. But the Jackets hung around until the bitter end when the scoreboard read 16-16 and Seminole placekicker Roberto Aguayo lined up for a 56-yard, game-winning field goal.

But Tech tackle Patrick Gamble slipped through the line and got a hand up to knock the ball down. Defensive back Lance Austin scooped the ball up at Tech’s 22 and raced 78 yards the other direction for a game-winning score as time expired.

An excerpt from “The Miracle on Techwood Drive”: