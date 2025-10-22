Yellow Jackets’ win at Duke draws another solid viewership number

The game was televised live by ESPN at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Four of Tech’s seven games this season have been televised by the network, and the reported numbers for those contests have given Tech an average of 3.025 million viewers. Viewership numbers for Tech’s games against Gardner-Webb (ACC Network Extra), Temple (CW) and Virginia Tech (ACC Network) have not been made available.

On Sept. 27, ESPN reported that 1.9 million viewers saw the Jackets knock off Wake Forest 30-29 in overtime. That matchup was the 10th-most-viewed college football game of that day.

On Sept. 13, ESPN reported that 4.8 million viewers watched Tech beat Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium, a game televised live by ESPN. The Jackets won on a 55-yard field goal by Aidan Birr as time expired.

On Aug. 29, ESPN reported 3.7 million viewers tuned in to Tech’s win at Colorado, a game also televised live by ESPN. The Jackets won that contest 27-20 after Haynes King’s 45-yard touchdown run with a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

