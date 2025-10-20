Georgia Tech Georgia Tech’s Brent Key and Syracuse’s Fran Brown will meet again Syracuse coach took offense to Key’s choice of words ahead of 2024 matchup. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key (left) congratulates Syracuse head coach Fran Brown after after the Orange beat the Yellow Jackets on Sept. 7, 2024. (Hans Pennink/AP)

A little more than a year ago, Syracuse coach Fran Brown was fired up. Like, really fired up. "I took it personal when he talked about it wasn't about X's and O's, it was about coming up here and being physical and tough for four hours," Brown told Syracuse.com after the Georgia Tech-Syracuse matchup in 2024. "We're from the Northeast, what you mean by that? Like, we don't play football? Like, we're not physical and tough? I took that very personal.

"I took that personal because of what the 'S' means. It's Syracuse. It's been physical forever. I wanted to make sure that would never be said about us. We're not soft. That bothered me. That rubbed me the wrong way."

“I took that personal because of what the ‘S’ means. It’s Syracuse. It’s been physical forever. I wanted to make sure that would never be said about us. We’re not soft. That bothered me. That rubbed me the wrong way.” RELATED Announcement of kickoff time for Georgia Tech-North Carolina State delayed Brown, now in his second season coaching the Orange, was referring to comments Tech coach Brent Key had made, seemingly innocuous comments that the Yellow Jackets had to be the tougher team over four quarters to get a conference road win. A New Jersey native who spent two seasons on the staff at Georgia as the Bulldogs’ defensive backs coach, Brown took what little Key had to say about the Orange and slapped it on the locker-room bulletin board, making his players believe they had been disrespected like never before. The tactic worked. Syracuse built a 31-14 lead on Tech, who entered the matchup ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press Top 25, and held on for a 31-28 win to give the Jackets their first loss of the season. The ‘Cuse wound up with 515 yards of offense when all was said and done.

“When you know who I am and you come at me about toughness, don’t do that. This game was very personal,” Brown said, according to 247Sports. “And then, you know, I coached with Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp (at Georgia), so why would we not be a tough, physical football team? That’s just what they do, and that’s what I’ll be about, and that’s where I was at. I did take that very personal. I want to make sure everyone understands that when you play us, just be quiet. That way we’re just going to worry about us throughout the week. Don’t give ammo to me.”

Fast forward to present day, and Brown and Key will now duke it out for Round 2 when Syracuse and Tech meet at noon Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. But both coaches have way more to worry about this time around than some past personal beef. Tech (7-0, 4-0 ACC) is seriously in the mix not only to make a run toward a berth in the ACC title game, but also to earn a bid to the College Football Playoff. The Jackets have risen to No. 7 in the AP Top 25, have won six consecutive league games and nine in a row at home. Brown’s squad, after going 10-3 last season and beating Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, is 3-4 and 1-3 in league play. The Orange have lost three consecutive and have been outscored by an average of 33-11.3 in those three defeats. RELATED Georgia Tech enters top 10 of AP poll, surges to No. 7 But Key argued on 680 The Fan on Monday that none of what his team, or the other team, has done to this point matters. “I met with the team (Sunday) night and I told ‘em this, I said: ‘Look guys. Here’s what you have to understand: We can get beat, No. 1. That’s very apparent. No. 2 is you’re either gonna get better or get worse at this point of the year. So what do we have to do? We have to get better.’