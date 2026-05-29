Georgia Tech Georgia Tech destroys UIC to begin regional play Big third inning lifts Yellow Jackets to opening win in NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech's Alex Hernandez reacts after hitting a two-run home run against Illinois Chicago during the second inning of an NCAA D1 Atlanta Regional baseball game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 39 minutes ago Share

Georgia Tech began its postseason run doing exactly what’s brought it here: mashing the baseball at a marvelous rate. Take catcher Vahn Lackey, for instance.

Lackey, whose name has become synonymous with this all-time great Tech season, smashed a two-run homer that went 456 feet at 110 mph off the bat. That’s not something University of Illinois Chicago pitcher Mason Lei saw much in the Missouri Valley Conference. But it’s the type of offensive prowess Atlanta has seen regularly from these Yellow Jackets. Tech annihilated overmatched UIC 22-5 to open regional play Friday. The Yellow Jackets hit seven home runs, putting on a show for its first home regional game since 2019. It looked every bit the team that’s on the short list of favorites to win the College World Series. There’s no mercy rule in the postseason, so the Flames weren’t permitted an early exit. The Jackets, meanwhile, enjoyed the perfect tuneup for their next game Saturday — and probably beyond.

The Jackets were supposed to easily dismantle this team. There won’t be any overly celebratory reactions here, especially with a tougher opponent looming Saturday. Yet nothing is guaranteed, so Tech will be happy with a stress-free win — and one in which it showcased what a behemoth it is.

UIC took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but it was short-lived glory. Tech infielder Alex Hernandez, who starred in the ACC championship game last weekend, smacked a game-tying two-run homer before an out was recorded in the bottom of the frame. One out later, first baseman Parker Brosius pummeled an ill-placed pitch over the outfield wall for a lead Tech never relinquished. It’s only fitting that Lackey’s blast was the highlight of a five-run third inning. The outburst effectively ended the game before it was even one-third complete. The Jackets have done that regularly: They’ve outscored opponents 105-13 in the third frame throughout this season. Add that to this team’s seemingly endless list of the preposterous. The Jackets are an aggressive bunch. They weren’t taking their foot off the gas pedal. They followed with a nine-run fourth that featured Hernandez’s grand slam. That’s what they do, pummel pitching to historic offensive highs. It’s why they had five All-ACC first-teamers and they’ll have as many as seven players drafted this summer, including multiple first rounders. Hernandez was at the center of it all Friday, clobbering three homers with nine RBIs. He finished a solo shot shy of hitting for a home-run cycle. Lackey and outfielder Drew Burress draw much of the attention, but as Hernandez’s hitting has recently reminded, it’s the deepest lineup in the sport. They all seem to improve those around them.

Consider a player like Brosius. His performance has fluctuated throughout his career. He dipped from an .872 OPS to a .698 mark last season, then exploded with a 1.201 OPS in this campaign. This was his 10th home run of the season; he’d hit three total over the previous three years. Every Tech starting position player reached base. All recorded a hit except Burress, who walked twice. Tech’s pitching played its role perfectly. Starter Carson Ballard, who had a 3.46 ERA in 16 outings (six starts), struggled early. He saw three reach in the second frame, highlighted by Will Flanigan’s two-run blast to right field. Yet he settled in nicely, covering four innings before giving way to the bullpen. The earlier exit means Ballard could potentially be available later in the weekend if Tech required it. The Jackets have their two best starters available in Tate McKee and Jackson Blakely. One will almost certainly start Saturday. Overall, for a team that hasn’t escaped the regionals since 2006, this was an ideal start.