Georgia Tech’s Haynes King named ACC quarterback of the week

Jy Gilmore earns defensive back of the week honor from the league.
Georgia Tech's Haynes King (right) carries the ball past Duke's Wesley Williams durring the second half Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Durham, N.C. King threw for 205 yards and rushed fo 120 in the Yellow Jackets' 27-18 win. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
By
18 minutes ago

A pair of Yellow Jackets were honored by the ACC on Monday.

Haynes King was named quarterback of the week, and Jy Gilmore was named defensive back of the week. Both were key players in No. 7 Georgia Tech’s 27-18 win at Duke on Saturday.

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key and Syracuse’s Fran Brown will meet again

King accounted for 325 yards of total offense, passing for 205 and rushing for 120, marking the third time this season and his program-record seventh time as a Jacket that he’s had at least 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the same game. Of his 325 yards of offense, 240 came in the second half.

King’s 28-yard touchdown run with 2:10 to go in the game gave the Jackets a 27-10 lead. That score was his 10th of the season. He is the fourth Football Bowl Subdivision quarterback since 2015 with double-digit rushing touchdowns in three consecutive seasons and the first ACC QB to achieve that since Louisville’s Lamar Jackson from 2015-17.

The 205 passing yards for King brought his career passing total at Tech to 6,132, making him the fifth player in Tech history to throw for 6,000 yards.

Gilmore recorded 11 tackles, including 1½ for loss, to go with a half-sack and two pass breakups. A junior transfer from Georgia State, Gilmore played the second-most snaps (65) on the Tech defense and had the team’s second-best coverage grade and fourth-best overall defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia Tech enters top 10 of AP poll, surges to No. 7

No. 12 Georgia Tech downs Duke, 7-0 for the first time since 1966

