Georgia Tech Everything you need to know about No. 12 Georgia Tech at Duke The Yellow Jackets are looking to win their first seven games in a season for the first time since 1966. Tech fans cheer during the second half of the game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/for the AJC)

No. 12 Georgia Tech makes its third road trip of the season and second excursion as a nationally ranked team when it faces Duke at noon Saturday. The Yellow Jackets, winners of six consecutive, could become the first Tech team since 1966 to sport a 7-0 record. The 1990 national championship team was 6-0-1. No. 12 Georgia Tech makes its third road trip of the season and second excursion as a nationally ranked team when it faces Duke at noon Saturday. The Yellow Jackets, winners of six consecutive, could become the first Tech team since 1966 to sport a 7-0 record. The 1990 national championship team was 6-0-1. Tech third-year coach Brent Key reiterated Thursday his squad knows it is guaranteed nothing moving forward.

“Nothing in the past does anything for what we’re doing now. Nothing in the future does,” he said. “We prepare for the future, you learn from the past. And we’ve made our fair share of mistakes and had ups and downs. And you’ve got to learn from those things. When you have a challenge or a failure or mistake, I look at that as something we’ve got to turn into a positive, and that’s a chance to learn and grow.” Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC) has reeled off three victories in a row since a 1-2 start that included a loss at home to Illinois and road defeat at Tulane. The Blue Devils have also been off since a 45-21 win at California on Oct. 4. “Nothing in the past does anything for what we’re doing now. Nothing in the future does,” he said. “We prepare for the future, you learn from the past. And we’ve made our fair share of mistakes and had ups and downs. And you’ve got to learn from those things. When you have a challenge or a failure or mistake, I look at that as something we’ve got to turn into a positive, and that’s a chance to learn and grow.” Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC) has reeled off three victories in a row since a 1-2 start that included a loss at home to Illinois and road defeat at Tulane. The Blue Devils have also been off since a 45-21 win at California on Oct. 4. Tech will be trying to start its ACC schedule 4-0 for the first time since 1998. Details about Saturday’s No. 12 Georgia Tech-Duke game Kickoff: Noon Saturday Where: Wallace Wade Stadium (31,500) TV: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN Weather: 68 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain Tickets: Tickets are available on Duke’s official ticket site starting at $32 and via secondary sites starting at $30. Duke football social media: X | Instagram | Facebook Georgia Tech football social media: X | Instagram | Facebook Kickoff: Noon Saturday Where: Wallace Wade Stadium (31,500) TV: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN Weather: 68 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain Tickets: Tickets are available on Duke’s official ticket site starting at $32 and via secondary sites starting at $30. Duke football social media: X | Instagram | Facebook Georgia Tech football social media: X | Instagram | Facebook Storylines ahead of No. 12 Georgia Tech at Duke Tech starting cornerback out Saturday: Tech’s defense received a big blow Thursday with the news that Ahmari Harvey will miss Saturday’s game and is out indefinitely with an injury. Key confirmed the news Thursday. SpooKEY season: If there is one thing Key is passionate about, it is Tech football. Something else? Halloween. Tech starting cornerback out Saturday: Tech’s defense received a big blow Thursday with the news that Ahmari Harvey will miss Saturday’s game and is out indefinitely with an injury. Key confirmed the news Thursday. SpooKEY season: If there is one thing Key is passionate about, it is Tech football. Something else? Halloween.

Tech’s third-year coach can break down his Halloween setup at his residence just as well as he can break down film. Key has spoken at length the past two Octobers about his love for the annual holiday.

Increasing attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium, solid TV viewership, and the visibility of Key and quarterback Haynes King in national and local media are but three outcomes for the Jackets, who play at Duke in pursuit of the program’s first 7-0 start since 1966. Rodney Shelley has struck with Tech his entire career: Everything changed for Shelley in the spring of 2021. As a talented, versatile athlete playing football for Langston Hughes High School, Shelley had received plenty of interest from college programs, mostly from FCS and then-Group of Five schools. But it was Trooper Taylor, now the associate head coach at Texas A&M but then an assistant coach at Duke, who gave Harvey his first scholarship offer. Rodney Shelley has struck with Tech his entire career: Everything changed for Shelley in the spring of 2021. As a talented, versatile athlete playing football for Langston Hughes High School, Shelley had received plenty of interest from college programs, mostly from FCS and then-Group of Five schools. But it was Trooper Taylor, now the associate head coach at Texas A&M but then an assistant coach at Duke, who gave Harvey his first scholarship offer. Taylor also told Shelley he better get his academics in order. Key says he is ‘so happy’ at Tech: With the success and development of his program, Key has become a popular object of speculation that high-profile teams with coaching openings will make attempts to hire him away. Key says he is ‘so happy’ at Tech: With the success and development of his program, Key has become a popular object of speculation that high-profile teams with coaching openings will make attempts to hire him away. It isn’t difficult, for instance, to find Key on media-generated lists of potential candidates to fill the opening created by the firing of Penn State coach James Franklin on Sunday.