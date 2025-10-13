As his star rises, Brent Key says he is ‘so happy’ at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said he is happy at Georgia Tech after a number of high-profile jobs have opened up and Key's name has come up as a potential candidate. (Daniel Varnado/AJC)

Key said he is ‘extremely confident’ that the financial commitment from the administration has his program in a position to win championships.

Key said he is ‘extremely confident’ that the financial commitment from the administration has his program in a position to win championships.

It isn’t difficult, for instance, to find Key on media-generated lists of potential candidates to fill the opening created by the firing of Penn State coach James Franklin on Sunday.

With the success and development of his program, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has become a popular object of speculation that high-profile teams with coaching openings will make attempts to hire him away.

While he called such attention “flattering,” Key made clear his happiness with and commitment to his alma mater Monday. The mindset is based, in his words, on being “extremely confident” in his ability to win championships at Tech with the commitment that school president Ángel Cabrera and his administration have provided.

“That’s why I’m so happy here,” Key told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And I fully expect that to continue to take place. The support we have from the administration, I cannot say enough great things about Dr. Cabrera and what he’s done to allow us to be able to have a football program that’s on accord with everything that takes place at the school. As long as that continues to take place, I’m going to be an extremely happy camper.”

Key is in his third full season as Tech’s head coach after becoming the interim during the 2022 season. He has compiled a 24-16 record, including a 6-0 mark this season. The Yellow Jackets also are 7-1 against ranked ACC opponents under Key.

Tech is 6-0 for only the second time since coach Bobby Dodd’s tenure ended with the 1966 season and are ranked 12th in the AP poll. It is their highest regular-season ranking since the Jackets reached 12th in the 2011 season after a 6-0 start.