Georgia Tech building ‘a true home-field advantage’ at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Tech fans cheer during the first half of the game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Saturday’s attendance was only the sixth time since 2016 that at least 50,000 fans have been to Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“They did a really good job today showing up, showing out, being really loud, making it a true home-field advantage like they’ve done this whole season,” Tech quarterback Haynes King said of Saturday’s turnout. “So I really love the way that they come out and support and try to help us to victory.”

Tech beat Virginia Tech 35-20 on Saturday in front of a crowd of 50,878. That marked the highest turnout of the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium and the largest crowd at the venue to see the Jackets play an ACC opponent since Oct. 1, 2016, when 53,047 fans attended Tech’s matchup with No. 14 Miami (in the 2020 season, attendance was limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

College football fans certainly have been tuning in to watch Georgia Tech play football. Now fans are starting to show up to Bobby Dodd Stadium to watch, too.

Saturday’s attendance figure was only the sixth time since that 2016 game against the Hurricanes that at least 50,000 fans have been to Bobby Dodd Stadium, where capacity is now 51,913 because of the construction of the Fanning Center, and in four of those occurrences, Tech’s opponent was rival Georgia. The Jackets had lost five consecutive such instances (they beat Jacksonville State in 2018).

For the season, Tech has averaged 45,459 fans over four home games, which would be the program's highest since 46,885 in 2017 and the first time averaging more than 40,000 since 2019.

Winning certainly has helped the cause.

Tech has won nine consecutive games at Bobby Dodd Stadium dating to a 31-23 loss to Georgia on Nov. 26, 2023. The Jackets went 5-0 there in 2024 and are off to a 4-0 start there this season with games remaining against Syracuse (Oct. 25) and Pittsburgh (Nov. 22). Tech faces Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 28.