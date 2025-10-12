Georgia Tech Logo
Yellow Jackets up to 12 in AP Top 25

Undefeated Georgia Tech is at Duke on Saturday.
Georgia Tech went up a spot to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after its 35-20 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. (Daniel Varnado/AJC)
By
9 minutes ago

Georgia Tech moved up another spot Sunday in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Yellow Jackets (6-0, 3-0 ACC) came in at No. 12 after being 13th last week. The ranking is the program’s highest in the regular season since October of 2011 when it was ranked 12th before a loss at Virginia. Tech was ranked 8th in the final AP poll of the 2024 season.

Tech beat Virginia Tech, 35-20, on Saturday, its ninth consecutive victory at Bobby Dodd Stadium. A season-high crowd of 50,878 attended the game.

Tech has not won its first seven games since 1966. The 1990 national championship team started its season 6-0-1 with a 13-13 tie at North Carolina in the season’s seventh game.

Tech, which has also won five conference games in a row, takes its undefeated record and No. 12 ranking on the road this weekend to face Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC) at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, at noon. The matchup will be televised live by ESPN.

In Sunday’s US LBM Coaches Poll, the Jackets were ranked 12th. In the Football Writers Association of America-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll, Tech came in at No. 12.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

