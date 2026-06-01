Georgia Tech Georgia Tech unravels vs. Oklahoma, will rematch in win-or-go-home Sooners rally with big fourth inning and force deciding game on Monday. Georgia Tech pitcher Jackson Blakely (24) reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Oklahoma catcher Brendan Brock, left, in the second inning the NCAA D1 Atlanta Regional elimination baseball game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 29 minutes ago Share

Georgia Tech appeared to be mashing its way to the Super Regional with ease. Then it suffered an inning that ranks among the worst frames Atlanta has witnessed since Mike Foltynewicz once took the Truist Park mound in October 2019. The Yellow Jackets blew an 8-2 lead before recording an out in the fourth. The Sooners led 10-8 after four innings and then tamed the mighty Yellow Jackets’ bats. Tech lost 15-8 on Sunday, setting up a rubber match with Oklahoma on Monday that will decide who advances.

Now, Tech faces true adversity in its home regional. Its all-time season could be just nine innings from a devastating finish. Or, as the Jackets will prefer to view it, they have an opportunity to prove their fortitude in a win-or-go-home game that eventually could propel them to the College World Series. When history reflects on this Tech season, whatever the outcome, Monday will be a crucial point. The ghosts of the past loom — indeed, Tech is well aware of regional play’s perils. It hasn’t advanced past this stage since 2006. While that reality has haunted the program, this team isn’t like any before it. And it can be trusted to bring its finest in an elimination game, especially against an Oklahoma team that’ll be working shorthanded pitching wise. The Jackets just wish it didn’t come down to it. The fourth inning’s absurdity came out of nowhere. The Jackets had been rolling along while the Sooners seemed rattled after a sequence in the third frame cost them a run. They had an RBI singled wiped out due to a pitch-clock violation, which prompted a lot of fussing from their dugout leading into the fourth. The Sooners then followed with an error — standout Jaxson Willits dropped a popup in shallow left field — and it resulted in a Tech run.

But the Sooners emerged from the chaos with their best inning in some time. The first seven hitters reached, capped by Deiten Lachance’s go-ahead grand slam. It was a pitching meltdown across the board: Tech starter Jackson Blakely was charged five runs. Reliever Caden Gaudette was charged four, while reliever Cooper Underwood was charged one on a homer.

Tech faithful watched as the Jackets’ historically superb offense wilted. Credit to Oklahoma pitching — LJ Mercurius excelled in his four scoreless innings to finish the night — and defense, which featured some eye-popping snags. After scoring in three of the first four innings, Tech didn’t produce a run after Oklahoma’s outburst. The team that’d won its previous two regional games by a combined 31-8 margin was outscored 13-0 after building its six-run advantage Sunday. It’s rare this offense appears so subdued. It was the first time since May 3 that Tech didn’t score at least nine runs (a 13-game run). The offense will have a chance at redemption Monday against a team that’s burned through its best pitchers. Tech could bring back Carson Ballard, who threw 59 pitches Friday, and deploy Mason Patel, who hasn’t pitched this weekend. The circumstances will favor Tech, but the early situation Sunday was also in their favor.