Georgia Tech’s win at Wake Forest registers nearly 2 million viewers

The Yellow Jackets’ matchup was the 10th most viewed college football game Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets’ matchup was the 10th most viewed college football game Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 at the time of the game and now ranked No. 17, forced overtime with a 33-yard Aidan Birr field goal, got a 2-yard Haynes King touchdown run in overtime and then stopped the Demon Deacons’ game-winning 2-point conversion try. The victory moved Tech to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC.

The game was televised live by ESPN at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and the 1.9 million viewers made the matchup the 10th most viewed college football game Saturday.

On Sept. 13, ESPN reported that 4.8 million viewers watched Georgia Tech beat Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium, a game televised live by ESPN. The Jackets won on a 55-yard field goal by Birr as time expired.

On Aug. 29, ESPN reported 3.7 million viewers tuned in to Tech’s win at Colorado, a game also televised live by ESPN. The Jackets won that contest 27-20 after King’s 45-yard touchdown run with a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter. On Aug. 29, ESPN reported 3.7 million viewers tuned in to Tech’s win at Colorado, a game also televised live by ESPN. The Jackets won that contest 27-20 after King’s 45-yard touchdown run with a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

The viewership measurements are based on Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel methodology, combining Nielsen’s panel measurement with data from cable, satellite set-top boxes and smart televisions across 45 million households and 75 million devices.