Georgia Tech No. 12 Georgia Tech loses starting cornerback to injury Senior Ahmari Harvey left Virginia Tech game Saturday in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech cornerback Ahmari Harvey (center) is carried off the field by staff members after being injured during the second half against Virginia Tech on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Georgia Tech’s defense received a big blow Thursday with the news that Ahmari Harvey will miss Saturday’s game and is out indefinitely with an injury. Georgia Tech’s defense received a big blow Thursday with the news that Ahmari Harvey will miss Saturday’s game and is out indefinitely with an injury. Coach Brent Key confirmed the news Thursday.

Harvey stood up briefly to chuck away his helmet in disgust before falling back down inside the 20, where he was tended to by Georgia Tech medical staff.

Harvey’s 305 defensive snaps this season are second only to safety Clayton Powell-Lee’s 310. He is the Jackets’ second-best overall defender among players with at least 200 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and has the team’s top coverage grade. Harvey has 17 tackles (two for a loss) and has broken up four passes. He also returned a blocked field-goal attempt for a touchdown against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6. A native of Tallahassee, Florida, who began his college career at Auburn, Harvey has played more than 1,400 defensive plays with the Jackets and made 112 career tackles. Tech will look to a number of players to step into Harvey’s starting spot. RELATED Brent Key has drawn attention to Georgia Tech by putting steak before sizzle Senior Rodney Shelley, who had his first career interception Saturday in the win over Virginia Tech, has played more than 800 defensive snaps in his career. Juniors Daiquan White, Zachary Tobe and Jon Mitchell and sophomore Kelvin Hill all are available to fill that role as well.