Important things to watch in Atlanta United’s final 5 matches

Ronny Deila implied he will not be resting players, but will use the last games as an opportunity to show what the future might hold.

It is 1-1-1 since with two shutouts, five goals scored and five allowed, making things as clear as stained glass and putting more pressure on the final five matches to help Henderson and President Garth Lagerwey, who remains on a leave of absence , make decisions about next season.

Sporting Director Chris Henderson said in August that the team, then below the playoff line, needed to win some of its eight remaining matches to show the team is “going in the right direction.”

Though Atlanta United’s remaining five matches don’t mean anything because it was eliminated from playoff scenarios last week, they could set the course for next season’s success.

“We brought Ronny in for the long term,” Lagerwey said then. “He’s our third coach in three years. The solution to our issues is not to have four coaches in four years.”

Lagerwey said in May that neither Deila nor Henderson would be fired during the season. Both are in their first seasons with the club.

Henderson wasn’t as emphatic about Deila’s future in August, which is when he discussed the need to perform better. The team was winless in its previous 10 despite having the third most-expensive roster in the league.

“There’s been a lot of change,” Henderson said. “But, as I said before, it comes down to winning games. That’s where we’re at right now is can we collect points? Can we show that we’re going in the right direction?”

Saturday's loss to Columbus showed the good and bad of Deila so far. Needing a win to stay alive in the chase for the playoffs, Atlanta United looked unprepared and uninterested in the first half. It tied a franchise record by surrendering five goals. Instead of giving up, Atlanta United scored four goals and had several chances to get the tying goal — including a missed header in the final minute.

Deila knows how to manage. He’s won trophies at several clubs. For lots of reasons, including injuries and bad luck, this team hasn’t responded to his tactics or motivations.

The injuries across the back line have contributed to it surrendering 54 goals. Its expected goals allowed is 41.7. The injuries at striker and Deila’s inability to find an effective front quartet have resulted in it scoring 36 goals. Its expected goals scored is 39.5.