Important things to watch in Atlanta United’s final 5 matches
Ronny Deila implied he will not be resting players, but will use the last games as an opportunity to show what the future might hold.
Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath (left) scores a goal during the Leagues Cup match against the Pumas UNAM at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday Aug. 2, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
It is 1-1-1 since with two shutouts, five goals scored and five allowed, making things as clear as stained glass and putting more pressure on the final five matches to help Henderson and President Garth Lagerwey, who remains on a leave of absence, make decisions about next season.
Henderson wasn’t as emphatic about Deila’s future in August, which is when he discussed the need to perform better. The team was winless in its previous 10 despite having the third most-expensive roster in the league.
“There’s been a lot of change,” Henderson said. “But, as I said before, it comes down to winning games. That’s where we’re at right now is can we collect points? Can we show that we’re going in the right direction?”
Saturday’s loss to Columbus showed the good and bad of Deila so far. Needing a win to stay alive in the chase for the playoffs, Atlanta United looked unprepared and uninterested in the first half. It tied a franchise record by surrendering five goals. Instead of giving up, Atlanta United scored four goals and had several chances to get the tying goal — including a missed header in the final minute.
Deila knows how to manage. He’s won trophies at several clubs. For lots of reasons, including injuries and bad luck, this team hasn’t responded to his tactics or motivations.
For lots of reasons, including injuries and bad luck, this Atlanta United team hasn’t responded to manager Ronny Deila's tactics or motivations. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The injuries across the back line have contributed to it surrendering 54 goals. Its expected goals allowed is 41.7. The injuries at striker and Deila’s inability to find an effective front quartet have resulted in it scoring 36 goals. Its expected goals scored is 39.5.
The added differences in those expected goals is 16 goals, an impactful total.
The following players have contracts that are expiring or have options for next year at season’s end: fullbacks Brooks Lennon, Pedro Amador and Matthew Edwards; strikers Jamal Thiare and Cayman Togashi; goalkeepers Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert and Josh Cohen; and midfielder Will Reilly.
Hibbert, a draft pick, has started the past three matches, signaling that Guzan, at 41 years old, might not be at the club next season. Henderson said the club has had conversations with Guzan but that they are looking for a No. 1 goalkeeper for next season.
Hernandez has replaced Lennon as the starter at right fullback. Hernandez is cheaper ($290,750 guaranteed compensation) than Lennon ($740,000) and arguably is better defensively.
Unless Thiare — who has five scored goals in 680 minutes — wants to leave for more playing time, it seems improbable that Atlanta United won’t pick up his option. He has scored almost as many goals as Emmanuel Latte Lath (7 goals) in less than 50% of the playing time.
