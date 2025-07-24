Atlanta United’s Chris Henderson explains Efrain Morales trade

Atlanta United is rooting for Efrain Morales, who was recently was traded to Montreal for as much as $800,000 in general allocation money (GAM), sporting director Chris Henderson said Thursday.

The trade angered some Atlanta United supporters, who questioned why the team would trade a player who was starting and also pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Georgia Tech.

Morales wasn’t surprised by the trade, Henderson said. He said the two met in January because Morales wanted to be loaned so that he could get more playing time. Morales didn’t want any move to happen until the summer window because that was when he would be between semesters at Tech. He was in the last year of his contract with Atlanta United.