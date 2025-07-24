“Some days are harder than others, but yesterday, he said, was a pretty good day,” Henderson said of Lagerwey. “We’re supporting him.”

Henderson said numerous people approached him while in Austin, Texas, for the MLS All-Star Game asking about Lagerwey.

“He’s fighting through it, Garth’s a tough guy,” Henderson said.

Lagerwey and Henderson worked together at Seattle before Henderson left to lead Inter Miami. Lagerwey was hired from Seattle, which he led to two MLS titles and a CONCACAF Champions League, to lead Atlanta United in November 2022.

Henderson joined Atlanta United ahead of the current season.

Henderson said he, Lagerwey, Dimitrios Efstathiou, who oversees the salary cap, and the scouting department and data analysts are collaborating on acquisitions and outgoing moves.

“I would say it’s by committee, and Garth is along with us each step of the way,” Henderson said.