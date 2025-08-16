Atlanta Falcons Titans hold on to defeat Falcons, 23-20 Defense doesn’t mount much pass-rush Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair (19) makes a catch during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

With most of the Atlanta starters getting the night off, the Titans held on to defeat the Falcons 23-20 on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Titans improved to 1-1 in the exhibition season, while the Falcons dropped to 0-2.

In addition to the starters, first-round pick Jalon Walker, the 15th overall play taken int he draft, did not play. Third-string quarterback Easton Stick, who was efficient in the Falcons’ exhibition season opener against the Lions, took a while to get going. He tossed an interception that was returned for a touchdown and had another pick wiped away by offsetting penalties. Stick led the Falcons to a couple of field goals, a 43-yard touchdown run by running back Nathan Carter and 52-yard bomb to wide receiver Chris Blair. Emory Jones has a chance to drive the Falcons down for a winning score, but he was stopped short on a fourth down-and-2 run with under three minutes to play.

Titans were forced to punt and the Falcons got the ball back with 1:39 to play. Jones was injured on his run and Stick had to close out the game.

A bomb for Jesse Matthews with 11 seconds left fail incomplete as the last-ditch effort failed. Stick completed 19 of 32 passes for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He had a passer rating of 71.6. Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 player taken in the draft, started and played three series. He completed 2 of 7 passes for 42 yards and had a passer rating of 52.1. Former Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson dropped a long gainer that would have helped Ward’s stats, but overall it was a lackluster showing. The Titans held a 13-3 halftime lead as the Falcons’ backups couldn’t sustain drives. After an exchange of punts, the Falcons were on the move until Titans cornerback Kendall Booker stepped in front of a Stick pass intended for wide receiver Nick Nash and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Kicker Joey Slye missed the point after as the Titans took a 6-0 lead.

The game devolved into a punt-fest until Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks intercepted a pass from quarterback Brandon Allen and returned it 33 yards to the Titans’ 27. The offense couldn’t stand the prosperity. Rookie right tackle Jack Nelson had a holding call followed by a false start by left tackle Elijah Wilkinson. The Falcons found themselves first down-and-25 from Tennessee’s 42. The Falcons couldn’t overcome the penalties and settled for Younghoe Koo’s 42-yard field goal to close the gap. On their ensuing drive, Allen connected with tight end Gunnar Helm for a 25-yard touchdown with :43 left in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, the Falcons clawed back into the game. After three-and-out by the Titans, the Falcons got the big run from Carter with 12:12 to play. On the kickoff, backup tight end Teagan Quitoriano recovered the fumble at the Titans’ 25. The offense couldn’t move the ball and Koo made a 39-yard field goal to tie the game 13-13. The Falcons defense gave up a 13-play, 87 yard drive. Sixth string running back Jemar Johnson scored on a 16-yard run to make it 20-13. Brooks missed a tackle that would have stopped the play. The Falcons don’t tackle to the ground in practice and that shows up in games. Stick finally got into a groove and hit Blair for a 52-yard score on a smooth double-move route. Koo’s point after tied it up 20-20 with 34 seconds left in the third quarter.