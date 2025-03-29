Falcons sign competition for Younghoe Koo, add a tight end candidate

Kicker Lenny Krieg and tight end Teagan Quitoriano signed with the Falcons on Friday.
A native of Berlin, Germany, Krieg played in the European League of Football with the Stuttgart Surge. In 24 games, he has made 19 of 26 field-goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards. He’s also made 101 of 126 extra-point attempts.
He participated in the recent NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Last season, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo struggled before ending the season on injured reserve with a right hip injury.
The normally dependable Koo missed nine field-goal attempts, making 25 of 34 attempts. He made his career long, 58 yards to beat the Saints at the buzzer Sept. 29. In the Week 10 loss to the Saints (20-17) on Nov. 10, he missed three field-goal attempts.
Quitoriano, 25, a fifth-round pick (170th overall) by the Texans in the 2022 draft, has played in 16 games and made 11 starts. He’s 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Leonard Floyd hopes he’s the ‘smoking gun’ of Falcons’ new pass rush
The former University of Georgia player with several ties to the organization admits, "It feels great to be back in my home state, playing for my home team."
Featured
Credit: hshin@ajc.com
Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan
Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.
Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores
THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.
Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival
Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.