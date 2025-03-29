Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons sign competition for Younghoe Koo, add a tight end candidate

Kicker Lenny Krieg, from Germany, participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
16 minutes ago

Kicker Lenny Krieg and tight end Teagan Quitoriano signed with the Falcons on Friday.

A native of Berlin, Germany, Krieg played in the European League of Football with the Stuttgart Surge. In 24 games, he has made 19 of 26 field-goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards. He’s also made 101 of 126 extra-point attempts.

He participated in the recent NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Last season, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo struggled before ending the season on injured reserve with a right hip injury.

The normally dependable Koo missed nine field-goal attempts, making 25 of 34 attempts. He made his career long, 58 yards to beat the Saints at the buzzer Sept. 29. In the Week 10 loss to the Saints (20-17) on Nov. 10, he missed three field-goal attempts.

Quitoriano, 25, a fifth-round pick (170th overall) by the Texans in the 2022 draft, has played in 16 games and made 11 starts. He’s 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

