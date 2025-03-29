Falcons sign competition for Younghoe Koo, add a tight end candidate

Last season, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo struggled before ending the season on injured reserve with a right hip injury.

The normally dependable Koo missed nine field-goal attempts, making 25 of 34 attempts. He made his career long, 58 yards to beat the Saints at the buzzer Sept. 29. In the Week 10 loss to the Saints (20-17) on Nov. 10, he missed three field-goal attempts.

Quitoriano, 25, a fifth-round pick (170th overall) by the Texans in the 2022 draft, has played in 16 games and made 11 starts. He’s 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds.