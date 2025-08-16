Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Jalon Walker held out of Titans’ game with groin injury

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11)and linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) speak with Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie before the Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11)and linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) speak with Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie before the Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Falcons outside linebacker Jalon Walker, who was selected with the 15th overall pick in the NFL draft, was held out Friday’s 23-20 loss to the Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He suffering a groin injury on Wednesday late in the joint practice with the Titans.

“He kind of (pulled up) and tweaked his groin a little bit in that last play he was in in the joint practices so we held him out tonight,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said after the game. “We are looking forward to getting him back out there next week.”

It was the second injury setback for Walker in training camp. He missed some time earlier with a hamstring injury.

He played 19 snaps in the exhibition season opener against the Lions and had an assisted tackle.

Walker was drafted to help the Falcons improve their dormant pass rush.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons exhibition game vs. Titans

Report card: Grading how the Falcons played in Friday’s loss to the Titans

0m ago

Falcons’ Nate Carter shakes off emotional week, rumbles into the end zone

55m ago

Falcons’ Jalon Walker held out of Titans’ game with groin injury

1h ago

Keep Reading

Falcons sign cornerback C.J. Henderson; release left tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Falcons pass rushers Walker, Pearce glad to get their feet wet vs. Lions

Falcons injury report: Clark Phillips III out with rib injury

Featured

Georgia State University students walk across campus. GSU and Georgia's other public colleges will need to make all of their syllabuses public next fall, raising concerns about academic freedom. (Ben Hendren for the AJC/2023)

Georgia professors fear harassment as agency moves to make syllabuses public

Veterans Affairs reassigning Atlanta-area nurses amid major overhaul

At these boiled peanut stands, a Southern tradition steams into the future