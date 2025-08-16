Falcons’ Jalon Walker held out of Titans’ game with groin injury

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11)and linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) speak with Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie before the Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

He suffering a groin injury on Wednesday late in the joint practice with the Titans.

Falcons outside linebacker Jalon Walker, who was selected with the 15th overall pick in the NFL draft, was held out Friday’s 23-20 loss to the Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“He kind of (pulled up) and tweaked his groin a little bit in that last play he was in in the joint practices so we held him out tonight,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said after the game. “We are looking forward to getting him back out there next week.”

It was the second injury setback for Walker in training camp. He missed some time earlier with a hamstring injury.

He played 19 snaps in the exhibition season opener against the Lions and had an assisted tackle.

Walker was drafted to help the Falcons improve their dormant pass rush.