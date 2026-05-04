Atlanta Falcons 4 questions facing Falcons entering OTAs Michael Penix’s health is among the key topics as Atlanta starts organized team activities. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — pictured after leaving the game against the Panthers in November — is six months removed from suffering a torn ACL against Carolina. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 35 minutes ago Share

The Falcons have officially completed the first two phases of their offseason program under new coach Kevin Stefanski, and the third phase — organized team activities — serves as another step closer to normal football procedures. OTAs, which begin Monday, allow teams to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods. There are still no shoulder pads or live contact, but the Falcons’ offense can finally face its defense in a full team setting.

The Falcons have nine OTA practices — Monday-Tuesday, Thursday, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9 and June 11 — that are closed to the public. Their mandatory minicamp runs June 16-18. The team has several questions to answer over the next four months leading into the season opener. Here are the four most immediately pressing, centered on a quarterback battle, the linebacker room and an interesting rookie class. How limited is Penix? The Falcons have posted multiple videos of Michael Penix Jr. throwing passes during the second phase of their offseason program, including one with the third-year quarterback taking an under-center snap on a play-action concept. Penix is six months removed from tearing his left ACL on Nov. 16 against the Panthers, and the Falcons’ brass has said multiple times he’s on track in his recovery. The fact he’s able to move and deliver throws within the offense is an encouraging indicator of where he’s at in the rehab process entering phase Phase 3 of the offseason.

Team 11-on-11 periods will be the next test in Penix’s timeline. If he’s able to handle all responsibilities of OTAs, he should enter training camp on equal footing on reps with Tua Tagovailoa.

Will either quarterback separate himself? Stefanski went through a similar process last year with the Browns, navigating a quarterback competition into training camp before naming Joe Flacco the team’s starter in mid-August. Perhaps he takes a different approach with the Falcons, but the battle between Penix and Tagovailoa will span into training camp. OTAs entail plenty of routes on air and noncontact, pad-free team periods. Perhaps one of the two passers will impress and take the lead going into the summer break, but the answer shouldn’t be finalized in June. Where do the rookies fit into the fold? Before rookie minicamp, Stefanski said teams often count on rookies to play right away, and he has no concern about putting a first-year player on the field when they’re ready. “I think so much of this game is earning a role,” Stefanski said. “If a rookie earns a role and Week 1 he’s ready to go, he’ll be out there. I don’t think you have the luxury of redshirting players, so to speak. We’ll take it on a case-by-case basis. But I’ve had a lot of experience with young players that when they’re ready, they play.” Second-round pick Avieon Terrell, the team’s first selection, figures to contend for a starting spot at corner, be it on the outside or at nickel. Third-rounder Zachariah Branch has plenty of opportunity for snaps and catches in a receiving corps marked by questions. Day 3 linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. have an advantageous position group but must find clear roles and acclimate in a hurry.

Whether the Falcons have any rookies — Terrell and Branch are the most likely — working with the first-team unit to begin OTAs would be marginally surprising while they wet their feet. But there’s room to climb the ladder, and such depth chart movement can happen during the third phase of the offseason program. Potential rookie impact won’t grow clear until the latter portion of training camp, but OTAs offer an early glimpse at the starting point. Who starts at linebacker? Similar to quarterback, the depth chart at linebacker — and across the board, really — won’t be set until training camp. But the Falcons’ biggest free agency loss came at linebacker, where Kaden Elliss departed for the Saints. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said before free agency that replacing Elliss “would take more than one human being.” Returning starter Divine Deablo has one linebacker spot locked down, but the Falcons will have to find his running mate. Christian Harris, a free agent signee who spent the past four years with the Texans, is the projected favorite to win the job. But there are other competitors, too. Daniels and Perkins may play their way into the conversation. JD Bertrand, who started two games last year, is back in the fold. The Falcons signed Channing Tindall, a former third-round pick who’s been more of a special teams piece than a defensive presence through four seasons.