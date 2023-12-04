Falcons’ Arnold Ebiketie turning up the heat on quarterbacks

On fourth down, Siemian was under pressure by Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree and tossed an incomplete pass for a turnover on downs.

All that was left was for Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder to take a knee to run out the clock. It was the second game in a row that Ebiketie, who was drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft, came up with a third-down sack.

“It felt good,” Ebiketie said. “Every time that you get to go out there and do your job it always feels good.”

The Falcons finished with four sacks and six quarterback hits. Dupree had two sacks and safety Richie Grant had a sack that also caused a key fumble that was recovered by linebacker Andre Smith.

“It all comes down to just getting comfortable within the defense,” Ebiketie said. “Just every time that you go out there especially at crunch time, you know what time it is. It’s time to go out there and rush the passer. Work your best moves.”

It was the second game in row that the Falcons’ defense did not allow a touchdown.

“It was huge,” Ebiketie said. “We know that is the type of defense that we are capable of being. We know just the goal is to be more consistent. Trying to do those things more consistently moving forward. Just being us when it comes down to it.”

The Falcons believe the defense, which also saw safety Jessie Bates III get his career-high fifth interception, can continue to improve.

“We still have a lot of room to get better in terms of what we can be as a unit defensively,” Ebiketie said. “We have potential to be one of the best units in the National Football League. The thing is that it really comes down to the details.”

Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell has been supportive of Ebiketie.

“I teased him a lot and I have to ride him a lot, because he’s so gifted,” Campbell said. “He’s just scratching the surface on how good he can be. But he definitely has the knack for making big plays in big moments.”

The Falcons would like to Ebiketie not wait until crunch time to assault the quarterback.

“I feel like when his best is required, that’s when he’s at his best,” Campbell said. “He has to figure out how to be that guy all the time and he will as he gets older. It’s great to see that in the biggest moments, he’s at his best.”

Dupree, who now has five sacks on the season, believes that Ebiketie can come on the down the stretch.

“That just who he is,” Dupree said. “He’s a blur. He’s one of those guys who is quick and agile. He’s going to be …there is big upside for him coming on. A young guy, who has a whole lot of growing and a whole lot of upside. I’m excited to see the future for him and what it holds for the long run. This is only his second year. It’s going to be a long haul for him.”

Dupree was elated about his two sacks.

“Missing those sacks in crucial moments like I have been doing the last few weeks, not being able to finish, it makes your stomach (hurt),” Dupree said. “Fourth quarter against the Vikings, we could have won the game on that one. Last week, against the Saints, I missed that one. Never giving up. You know it’s working, just come out the next week and continue to rush the passer.”

The Falcons made adjustments throughout the game.

“There were certain plays that were coming up, so we started calling things a certain way to adapt to it,” Campbell said. “Both run and pass. That’s a big part of it, us trying to figure what we can do to combat what people are trying to do against us and put us in a position to win.”

The Falcons are hoping to increase their pass rush over the final give games of the season.

“Another thing that I really enjoy is that we had four guys down on passing downs,” Campbell said. “We were getting more (defensive) linemen on the field which I think is beneficial, too. But we are good enough to have a variety and different ways to do things.

“That’s something that we asked for and coach (Ryan Nielsen) gave it to us. But there were a couple of times where we had to go three linemen down because of the situation. That’s football. That’s something that’s fun to be a part of.”

