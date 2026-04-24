Atlanta Falcons Who are Falcons’ options on NFL draft Day 2? The Falcons have picks No. 48 and picks No. 79 in the second and third rounds of the draft on Friday night. Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch runs the ball during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago Share

The Falcons sat back and watched an unpredictable first round Thursday, and now they’re set to make two of their five picks Friday. They’re scheduled to pick at No. 48 (second round) and No. 79 (third round). They could trade back to acquire additional capital or even trade a player (like tight end Kyle Pitts) to add more picks. Here are some of the best available players who could fit the Falcons’ needs on Night 2 (with ranking on Wide Left’s consensus board in parentheses):

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee (No. 14 overall): McCoy was a consensus first-round talent who’s fallen because of serious injury concerns. He didn’t play in 2025 after undergoing surgery on a torn ACL, and there have reportedly been questions about his knee long-term. Still, he’s extremely gifted. The 6-foot-1 McCoy ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and had a 38-inch vertical jump in his pro day. Would the Falcons’ new regime feel comfortable with the risk? It seems more probable they opt for a safer player. CB Avieon Terrell (No. 21): Wouldn’t A.J. Terrell love playing with his brother? This would be a nice story if it happened. And the younger Terrell would address a big need. Terrell played outside at Clemson, but some project him more as an inside player in the NFL. He has the flexibility teams covet. He also has a fiery demeanor that would fit well with the Falcons’ new profile. WR Denzel Boston, Washington (No. 27): A towering target, Boston (6-foot-4, 209 pounds) would give the Falcons another big-bodied receiver to pair with Drake London. It’s likelier the team would want a player with a different skill set, but Boston slipping into the second round already makes him a good value pick. CB Colton Hood, Tennessee (No. 32): Would McCoy’s teammate make it to the Falcons’ second-round pick? Hood was commonly projected in the first round, and some teams will likely consider him the best cornerback available, so it’s unlikely he becomes a Falcon unless they trade up. Still, if he somehow slipped, he’d be a great fit.

LB CJ Allen, Georgia (No. 35): Bulldogs fans would love this pick, as Allen would join old teammate Jalon Walker as a starter on the Falcons’ defense. Allen was a defensive leader at Georgia, wearing the green dot and communicating at a level that coach Kirby Smart lauded. Allen will immediately be a reliable run defender with room to grow. Coaches will appreciate his smarts.

CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana (No. 40): Those who followed Indiana’s championship run almost certainly noticed Ponds on multiple occasions. He’s small — 5-foot-9, 182 pounds — but he always finds a way to make a play. He’s extremely physical despite his stature. His competitive character has been applauded throughout the process. There are likely some teams who’ve fallen in love with him as a prospect; perhaps the Falcons are one. DT Christen Miller, Georgia (No. 42): The Falcons had a heavy presence at Georgia’s pro day, so it shouldn’t surprise if they draft another Bulldog this year. Miller brings the mean streak every defense wants, and he’ll be a good run-stuffer from the get-go. He’ll be a strong presence in the middle. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (No. 43): There are a lot of fan bases clamoring for their team to take Rodriguez, and it’s easy to understand why. He was the face of a fierce Texas Tech defense, a true defensive playmaker which should have made him a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender. He had seven forced fumbles, four interceptions and a sack this season. The Falcons could insert him into the role once held by Kaden Elliss. CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina (No. 44): Again, the Falcons should address corner in this class and there are ample options available on Day 2. Cisse, who doesn’t turn 21 until July, is 6-foot with 4.40 speed and plays with an edge. He has a 41-inch vertical leap and ran track in high school. His upside realized is a tantalizing thought. LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas (No. 49): Only one linebacker (Sonny Styles) went in the first round, so expect a run at the position soon. Hill is tough-minded with a nice size-speed combo at the position, though his inconsistent technique and instincts make him more polarizing.

WR Germie Bernard, Alabama (No. 51): Bernard was Alabama’s best receiver. He won’t wow you athletically, but he has a good feel and can be trusted to maximize his ability. He has a knack for creating yards when he’s in space. He’d be a nice WR2 to pair with London. Bernard might not project as a top-tier receiver, but he should be reliable in the NFL for a long time. WR Chris Bell, Louisville (No. 54): Bell, who’s working his way back from an ACL tear, could go in the second or third round; either would be great value, as he might have been a late first-rounder if he were healthy. Bell is a star at creating yards after the catch. A creative offensive coordinator would have a lot of fun with his skill set. The Falcons signed a couple of veteran receivers in Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, so that would help them be patient as Bell gets back to full health. S Treydan Stukes, Arizona (No. 60): Stukes has a lot of fans in the internet draft community. He might not make it to No. 48 despite his place on the consensus board. He’s among the most versatile players in the draft. His 4.33 speed would fit beautifully on this upstart Falcons defense. One general manager told ESPN insider Adam Schefter that he preferred Stukes to Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who went No. 11 to Dallas. CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State (No. 61): Another player who just finds the ball, Abney starred the last two years for the Sun Devils, recording five interceptions and 21 passes defensed. He’s undersized (5-foot-10, 187) but coaches will love his tenacity and smarts. LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri (No. 62): Trotter would also fit as a downhill attacking linebacker, though his coverage ability needs development. He just turned 21 and has a long runway to grow. Some teams might prefer him over the linebackers listed above him here for that reason.

Those are just a handful of names that could make sense. There are plenty of others, especially in the areas the Falcons are expected to explore (defensive back, receiver, tackle). Other projected Day 2 players who could fit: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame WR Antonio Williams, Clemson WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

WR Skyler Bell, UConn WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

T/G Gennings Dunker, Iowa T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern T Austin Barber, Florida T Travis Burke, Memphis T Markel Bell, Miami

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt TE Max Klare, Ohio State TE Oscar Delp, Georgia TE Justin Joly, NC State TE Sam Roush, Stanford

LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati LB/S Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh Edge R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma Edge Cashius Howell, Texas A&M Edge Zion Young, Missouri

Edge T.J. Parker, Clemson Edge Gabe Jacas, Illinois Edge Derrick Moore, Michigan Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State CB Keionte Scott, Miami CB Daylen Everette, Georgia CB Tacario Davis, Washington CB Devin Moore, Florida

CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State CB Malik Muhammad, Texas CB Julian Neal, Arkansas S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina S Bud Clark, TCU