J Batt leaving Georgia Tech for Michigan State athletic director job, ESPN says

Yellow Jackets had extended AD’s contract in December through 2029.
Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt attends Dennis Scott's jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of Georgia Tech’s game against Georgia in November at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt attends Dennis Scott's jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of Georgia Tech’s game against Georgia in November at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech may be on the brink of losing its athletic director.

According to an ESPN report Sunday, Michigan State is expected to hire J Batt away from Tech for its athletic director opening. Batt has been at Tech since October 2022 and signed a contract extension in December that was to keep him at Tech through 2029 at an initial annual salary of $979,000.

Batt was not present for Tech baseball’s regional appearance this weekend in Oxford, Mississippi, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A North Carolina graduate, Batt has ushered in a new era during a tumultuous time in college athletics. Under Batt, Tech hired Brent Key as its football coach and Damon Stoudamire to lead the men’s basketball program, struck a sponsorship deal with Hyundai to rename the football stadium Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, helped create Tech football’s pregame “Helluva Block Party” and created a new executive associate athletic director for player management role.

Tech and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, the school’s fundraising arm, launched the Full Steam Ahead campaign in October. The $500 million fundraising initiative includes projects to renovate Bobby Dodd Stadium and the Zelnak Basketball Center.

In November, Batt was appointed chairman of the board of the College Football Hall of Fame. In March, he was named as part of the settlement implementation committee that will oversee the implemention and enforcement of the proposed settlement in the House v. NCAA court case.

Per the terms of Batt’s contract: “In the event that the Director of Athletics terminates the Agreement pursuant to this Section 5.3, or terminates his employment with Georgia Tech, prior to the end of the Term … he shall pay as liquidated damages to the Association, or cause liquidated damages to be paid to the Association, 30% of all remaining unpaid Base Salary and Supplemental Compensation amounts which would have been paid through December 31, 2029 within sixty (60) days from the effective date of termination.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back on AJC.com for the latest.

2h ago