Georgia State hires Vanderbilt assistant Jon Cremins, nephew of Bobby Cremins

Georgia State guard Malachi Brown shoots against Georgia Southern forward Tsvet Sotirov (left) on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Cremins has been part of Vanderbilt’s resurgence under coach Mark Byington over the past two years, helping the Commodores post a 47-22 record over two seasons with two NCAA Tournament bids.

Cremins has been part of Vanderbilt’s resurgence under coach Mark Byington over the past two years, helping the Commodores post a 47-22 record over two seasons with two NCAA Tournament bids.

Georgia State has filled its men’s basketball coaching opening with a coach whose last name has a familiar ring.

“Coach Cremins is a leader who has a clear vision for building a championship program, and our staff looks forward to working with him to build a program that all Panther fans will embrace,” AD Charlie Cobb said in a statement.

Cremins has been part of Vanderbilt’s resurgence under coach Mark Byington over the past two years, helping the Commodores post a 47-22 record over two seasons with two NCAA Tournament bids after missing it in the seven previous seasons.

Of pertinence to the Panthers, Cremins was an assistant to Byington when he led successful programs at two Sun Belt schools, James Madison and Georgia Southern.

A graduate of Blessed Trinity High, Cremins replaces Jonas Hayes, who was dismissed by Cobb after four consecutive losing seasons.