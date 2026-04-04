Georgia State hires Vanderbilt assistant Jon Cremins, nephew of Bobby Cremins

Georgia State has filled its men’s basketball coaching opening with a coach whose last name has a familiar ring.
Georgia State hired Vanderbilt assistant coach Jon Cremins, nephew of Georgia Tech legend Bobby Cremins. The school announced the news Friday night.
“Coach Cremins is a leader who has a clear vision for building a championship program, and our staff looks forward to working with him to build a program that all Panther fans will embrace,” AD Charlie Cobb said in a statement.
Cremins has been part of Vanderbilt’s resurgence under coach Mark Byington over the past two years, helping the Commodores post a 47-22 record over two seasons with two NCAA Tournament bids after missing it in the seven previous seasons.
Of pertinence to the Panthers, Cremins was an assistant to Byington when he led successful programs at two Sun Belt schools, James Madison and Georgia Southern.
A graduate of Blessed Trinity High, Cremins replaces Jonas Hayes, who was dismissed by Cobb after four consecutive losing seasons.
“This program has tremendous potential in the heart of Atlanta,” Cremins said in a statement. “Top-tier facilities and a city loaded with talent ready to compete at the highest level. I can’t wait to get to work developing our players on and off the court. This is a dream come true, and my staff and I are fired up and ready to go.”
Correction
This story has been updated to show that basketball coach Jonas Hayes was dismissed by Georgia State.