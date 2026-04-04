Sports

Georgia State hires Vanderbilt assistant Jon Cremins, nephew of Bobby Cremins

Cremins has been part of Vanderbilt’s resurgence under coach Mark Byington over the past two years, helping the Commodores post a 47-22 record over two seasons with two NCAA Tournament bids.
Georgia State guard Malachi Brown shoots against Georgia Southern forward Tsvet Sotirov (left) on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)
Georgia State guard Malachi Brown shoots against Georgia Southern forward Tsvet Sotirov (left) on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)
By
Updated April 4, 2026

Georgia State has filled its men’s basketball coaching opening with a coach whose last name has a familiar ring.

Georgia State hired Vanderbilt assistant coach Jon Cremins, nephew of Georgia Tech legend Bobby Cremins. The school announced the news Friday night.

“Coach Cremins is a leader who has a clear vision for building a championship program, and our staff looks forward to working with him to build a program that all Panther fans will embrace,” AD Charlie Cobb said in a statement.

RELATED
Georgia State reportedly parts ways with basketball coach Jonas Hayes

Cremins has been part of Vanderbilt’s resurgence under coach Mark Byington over the past two years, helping the Commodores post a 47-22 record over two seasons with two NCAA Tournament bids after missing it in the seven previous seasons.

Of pertinence to the Panthers, Cremins was an assistant to Byington when he led successful programs at two Sun Belt schools, James Madison and Georgia Southern.

A graduate of Blessed Trinity High, Cremins replaces Jonas Hayes, who was dismissed by Cobb after four consecutive losing seasons.

“This program has tremendous potential in the heart of Atlanta,” Cremins said in a statement. “Top-tier facilities and a city loaded with talent ready to compete at the highest level. I can’t wait to get to work developing our players on and off the court. This is a dream come true, and my staff and I are fired up and ready to go.”

Correction

This story has been updated to show that basketball coach Jonas Hayes was dismissed by Georgia State.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

More Stories

The Latest

APTOPIX NCAA South Carolina UCLA Basketball

Lauren Betts used lessons learned to lead UCLA to its 1st NCAA national championship

14m ago

It's a boy! Scottie Scheffler arrives at Masters with 9-day-old son and a game he hopes is ready

29m ago
MLB

Diamondbacks walk-off Braves

34m ago

Keep Reading

New Georgia State coach Jon Cremins’ model is exactly who you would think

Georgia basketball starting center Somto Cyril to enter transfer portal

4-star LB discusses his transfer to McEachern, gives recruiting update

Featured

APD incident piedmont

Officials identify 16-year-old girl killed in Piedmont Park shooting

To end shutdown, House leaders need hawks like Rep. Clyde on board

April showers pour down on Stone Mountain’s Easter service